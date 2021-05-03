The Mediterranean makes one think of all things beautiful. From sparkling blue waters to perfect weather, it’s a dream location for almost everyone. And it’s (kind of) coming to Legacy West this October. Darna Euro-Mediterranean Market, Yela Concepts’ newest brand, is coming to Windrose Avenue.

Darna, which means “our house” in Arabic, will be a 6,200-square-foot market and eatery. With authentic Middle Eastern features and “modern chic” North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors, Darna’s will make you feel like you just stepped off a plane in Santorini.

“Once inside Darna’s doors, guests will be immediately transported to an authentic Mediterranean market,” the release read. “An explosion of colors, patterns, smells and sounds will blend together varied cultures and traditions, resulting in an experience so real, you might momentarily forget you’re still in North Texas.”

For those who love to cook, Darna’s Market will have specialty olive oils, Moroccan spices, dried fruit, roasted nuts and European cheeses and meats for you to buy and make your own Mediterranean dishes. And if you’re in a bit of a hurry, Darna’s Deli will have ready-to-eat food, along with quick-service mezza, sandwich and salad stations.

If you want a dining experience, Darna will offer that, too, with a full-service cafe complete with an outdoor patio. For a quick pick-me-up, Darna will also have a Turkish coffee bar and full-service alcohol bar.

Darna Euro-Mediterranean Market will also be hiring up to 75 people to join its team. They are looking to hire servers, bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks, pastries chefs, bussers, dishwashers and porters, Brooke Sundermier, Champion public relations director, said. To apply, click here.

“To Yaser, food is more than what you taste; it’s an immersive experience defined by texture, aroma and visual art,” Pat Garza, Yela Concepts president and CEO, said in the release. “And that’s exactly what guests can expect at Darna. Inspired by Yaser’s heritage and years of research, Darna is a one-of-kind concept. It will deliver a fun, authentic, approachable experience unlike any other in North Texas.”