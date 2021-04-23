The weather continues to get warmer outside — a sharp contrast to the winter from hell Texans experienced this year. And what better way to enjoy the nice weather than to hang out at an outdoor patio, have a few drinks and talk with your best pals. If you’re an Allen resident looking to do just that, then look no further. Here are the five best patio restaurants in Allen.

TwoRows Classic Grill

Fair warning — TwoRows Classic Grill has incredible food. Guests rave about how good the food is at TwoRows. They pretty much have any kind of food you would want — sandwiches, steaks, pasta, Tex Mex, burgers, etc.

But TwoRows also has a fantastic outdoor patio to complement its fantastic food. The patio can accommodate up to 80-90 people standing capacity and 50-65 seating capacity. And the best news is that they regulate the temperature on the patio.

“One of the best places in all of DFW!!” Jeff Parker wrote in a Google Review. “Customer service is amazing, food is amazing and ownership is hands on and works the room talking-to everyone. This is a MUST go.”

711 Central Expy., Allen | tworows.com | 972-396-8670

The arcade and ropes course at PINSTACK. | Courtesy of PINSTACK’s website

PINSTACK

If you’re the type of person who gets bored easily, then PINSTACK is just the place for you. Not only does PINSTACK have bowling and an arcade, but it also has a patio. Complete with cornhole and life-size chess, the patio, in addition to the restaurant itself, ensures you won’t find yourself yawning.

PINSTACK is known for having a family-friendly environment and as a fun place for kids. That being said, PINSTACK does have a bar, so it’s fun for adults, too.

“It was a blast,” Dasilver L. wrote in a Google Review. “A family friendly atmosphere, with lots of fun entertainment for the whole family. Bumper cars, arcade games, simulation rides, bowling, laser tag, desert, food, etcetera. I will visit again.”

635 Central Expy. N., Allen | pinstackbowl.com | 972-869-2695

The outdoor patio at Kelly’s at the Village. | Courtesy of Kelly’s at the Village’s website

Kelly’s at the Village

Kelly’s at the Village is the perfect place for beer lovers who want to drink on an outdoor patio. The restaurant has a vast selection of craft beer on tap — 52 with seasonal rotators, according to their website. Kelly’s also humbly brags on its website that it has “the best covered patio in Allen.”

Kelly’s at the Village has a reputation due to its good food, great customer service and massive drink selection. One reviewer even wrote that “everything on [Kelly’s] menu is delicious.”

“So much fun to sit out on the patio and have some drinks with a few friends!” Nichole Walker wrote in a Google Review. “Good mimosa deals and they have a mimosa tower if you [have] 4+ people! Good times.”

190 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1204, Allen | kellysatthevillage.com | 972-912-3020

Wine bottles on one of The Lion & Crown Pub’s patio tables. | Courtesy of The Lion & Crown Pub’s Facebook page

The Lion & Crown Pub

This British-themed pub not only has great drinks — it’s situated on Watters Creek, and the patio gives you a view of the surrounding greenery and nearby shops. And with a pool table and live music that’s “on point,” one Google reviewer wrote, you can’t really go wrong by stopping by The Lion & Crown Pub.

The pub is known for its incredible fish and chips and relaxing atmosphere. And for all you sports fans out there, The Lion & Crown Pub has TV’s for you to watch your favorite team play.

“If you want to enjoy good weather, good food and [a] glass of beer then this place is perfect for you,” Ruchika Mahale wrote in a Google Review. “The service is also great. You can just sit in the patio enjoying the perfect view of Watters Creek and relax.”

932 Garden Park Drive, Allen | lionandcrownpub.com | 972-649-4311

A patio table at Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant. | Courtesy of Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant’s Facebook page

Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant

Hedary’s Mediterranean Restaurant is located in an old Victorian house, giving it a cozy atmosphere. And, according to a Google reviewer, the restaurant has “the best Lebanese” food in all of DFW.

The restaurant is credited to its delicious hummus and pita bread. And reviewers say that not only is the restaurant’s patio service great, but it also has a picturesque view that’s perfect for a date night. As far as alcohol goes, make sure to BYOB!

“Great atmosphere. Great service,” Jimmie Prestwich wrote in a Google Review. “I love sitting outside when the weather permits and enjoying the food. I don’t know authentic Lebanese from non-authentic Syrian but it was delicious! In my low-brow opinion, any place with its own garden is going to have good food.”

103 W. Belmont Drive, Allen | hedarys.com | 214-383-9588