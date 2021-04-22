Whether you love art, cars, or just want a relaxing way to unwind this weekend, there’s something for you! There are plenty of outdoor and indoor activities for you to have some fun and socialize in Collin County.

Art in the Park in Downtown Plano

Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get in touch with your creative side at Haggard Park to celebrate art and culture this weekend! There will be art installations, live music, art group performances, art demonstrations, a market to support local craftsmen, and more.

Haggard Park | 901 E. 15th St., Plano

Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk

Saturday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taste a selection of great wines, view some fantastic art, and shop local at the Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk! There are 15 stops on the walk with wines from many different regions. Tickets are $30 and can be bought at planowinewalk.eventbrite.com.

Downtown Plano | 1037 E. 15th St., Plano

Calling all Car Lovers

Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head over to the British Car Show held by The Jaguar Owners Club of Texas at Frisco Fresh Market to see rare antique cars as well as newer specialty cars. Owners are happy to talk about their cars and don’t forget to vote for whose car is best! If you’re interested in showcasing your own British car, go to joant.club and click on “Event Calendar” to register.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Movie in the Park

Friday, April 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring your own picnic to Bethany Lakes Park and watch a free movie under the night sky. Popcorn, candy, and sodas will be provided. The movie will begin around 8:15, so be there by then!

Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Dr., Allen

Paint and Fundraise at the Same Time

Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.

Raise money for Special Olympics of Texas by purchasing a paint kit or registering for the event! Special Olympics of Texas provides year-round sports training in Olympic-type sports for kids with disabilities. The paint kit you purchase will have all the supplies you need to create your masterpiece. Help support by buying your kit on paintingwithatwist.com/studio/frisco/event.

Painting with a Twist | 4112 Legacy Dr., Frisco

Glow in the Dark Yoga

Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Participate in a unique glow in the dark yoga class at Kelly’s Art Shack. Make sure to wear clothing that will glow in the dark, and be ready to put on some body paint to glow even more! Bring food and drink for yourself, and buy a $25 ticket at eventsframe.com/e/sW1mHa9Nu/glow-yoga/tickets.

Kelly’s Art Shack & Events | 312 East Cloyd St., McKinney

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.