Luxury has come to Legacy West — literally. The retail development announced Thursday the openings of several luxury brand stores throughout late spring, including Gucci, which opened Friday.

Other brands that will set up shop at Legacy West, according to Jillian Claybrook, senior account executive for The Lead PR, are Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and CHANEL Beauty. Claybrook said CHANEL Beauty will open in May, Tory Burch at the end of April and Tiffany & Co. in June. However, all of the dates are tentative, and the Louis Vuitton store’s opening has yet to be confirmed.

The arrival of luxury stores is a first for Plano, according to a Legacy West press release.

“We’re very excited to bring a carefully curated group of luxury brands to Legacy West — especially of this caliber,” Dave Laner, senior director of asset management at Invesco Real Estate, said in the release. “We believe our guests will appreciate ownership’s 100% commitment to continue expansion of our offerings at a variety of price points in multiple categories, that allow our customers a best-in-class shopping and dining experience that can’t be replicated online.”

The stores will be located directly across from Legacy Food Hall along Windrose Avenue. They will take up 16,529 square feet of Legacy West’s retail space. The Louis Vuitton store will take up 4,084 square feet, Tiffany & Co. 4,148 square feet, Tory Burch 2,060 square feet, Gucci 5,237 square feet and CHANEL Beauty 1,000 square feet.

Legacy Lest launched in 2017 through a partnership between Invesco Real Estate, The Karahan Company and Columbus Realty. Mark Masinter, managing member of Open Realty Advisors, called Legacy West “a hub” for people looking for the best shopping and dining.

Much of the retail industry has faced challenges due to the pandemic. But Masinter said he expects more high-profile brands to join Legacy West in the future.

In the press release, Fehmi Karahan, master developer of Legacy West and president and CEO of The Karahan Companies, claimed the premium brands arrival was a “culmination of decades of hard work and vision.”

“The project’s success,” he continued, “has always been based on delivering exciting experiences to the residents of North Texas. Today that experience evolves to include the best of luxury retail.”