An Arts in Bloom celebration featuring artists, musicians, wineries and food vendors will be taking place all weekend in the streets of Historic Downtown McKinney, according to a press release from the city.

The three-day event will have over 120 local, regional and national artists set up along the streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Park Place Lexus Plano, McKinney Main Street, Children’s Health, Sheraton McKinney Hotel, McKinney Community Development Corporation and the McKinney Arts Commission are sponsoring the event.

Specifically, the event will have art demonstrations, live music, street performances, a wine pavilion featuring 15 Texas wineries, craft beer and a “Children’s Health Kids Creation Station” for kids to learn about art. There will also be food and shopping.

“This year, artists from across the country will display works throughout the 15 blocks of McKinney’s Cultural District,” Amy Rosenthal, McKinney Main Street director, said in the release. “The reimagined wine pavilion area allows guests to sample selections from Texas wineries in an area that provides lots of personal space. There will be plenty of space to hear strolling live performances and for guests to shopping [sic] at any of the independently owned businesses that define Historic Downtown McKinney.”

The event will happen on Friday, April 9 from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are both free. But there’s a “wine tasting preorder special” for $25 that includes a wine glass and wine-tasting tickets. To buy a wine-tasting ticket, click here.

Due to COVID-19, the event will have some health protocols in place. Masks are required for staff but “encouraged” for attendees. The city has also modified the outdoor open-air market to give more personal space to facilitate social distancing. The event also will have “enhanced cleaning protocols” in place.

“We are excited about the changes we have made to ensure visitors can safely enjoy art in an outdoor setting,” Rosenthal said in the release.