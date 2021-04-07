The May 2021 election is just around the corner. And with Plano’s mayor of nearly 10 years Harry LaRosiliere leaving office, many are curious about the candidates vying for his position.

John Muns is just one of the three candidates looking to take over LaRosiliere’s spot. A Plano native of 50 years, Muns lived in Plano back when it had a population of around 20,000 people, according to his campaign website. Muns graduated from Plano Senior High School and played football in the 1970s when the Plano Wildcats won the state championship as nearly 50,000 fans cheered them on.

He and his wife Joa, who have been married for 38 years, have four children and seven grandchildren and all live in Plano. The Muns family are also members of the Prestoncrest Church of Christ.

Muns and his wife have built many businesses, such as Wyatt’s Cafeteria and Muns Enterprises. Muns has also been involved in various civic organizations and boards, such as the Plano ISD School Board, which he served on for 16 years and was board president for three years, and has chaired the City of Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission for the past six years.

To find out more about Muns and his vision for Plano, Local Profile asked Muns a series of questions to help you learn about who’s running for Plano mayor.

Why did you decide to run for mayor?

“I am running for mayor because I love this city. I grew up here in Plano. I have always believed that if you want to live in a vibrant community then you have to contribute to its success by serving, volunteering and giving back to the community.”

Tell me about how your previous experience on various boards and in civic organizations would help you if selected as mayor.

“As I previously mentioned, I served for 16 years on [the] PISD School Board. Three of those as president of the board. Most recently, I have chaired the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Plano. I have also been involved in many civic boards that are contributors to our community. Some of these include Leadership Plano Class 6, Children’s Medical Center Board, YMCA Board, PSA Board, Journey of Hope Board, City House Board and Plano Economic Development Board. These boards and commissions have given me a broad understanding of the interests and needs of this community.”

According to your website, one of your priorities is to “keep Plano safe by supporting our first responders with the resources they need.” How would you do this if chosen as mayor?

“I believe Plano has been awarded one of the safest cities in America because we have made it a priority to make sure the first responders have the resources to be successful. We need to continue to provide resources to our first responders for development, training and education to make sure they have what they need to be responsive to all of our residents to keep us safe and secure.”

Another one of your listed priorities is to “keep Plano homeowners’ tax rates among the lowest in North Texas by sustaining an optimal balance of businesses and residences.” How would you accomplish this if chosen as mayor?

“Plano must maintain a low tax burden through economic and tax base expansion. We must be able to sustain an optimal balance of businesses and residences.”

Your fifth listed priority is to “serve as a strong voice to unite all of Plano.” How would you do this if chosen, especially during such a divided political climate?

“I have served 16 years on the PISD School Board and six years as chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. I have shown in those 22 years my ability to listen, learn from listening and to lead from listening. I will be a mayor for all our residents. I will be objective and transparent.”

Why do you think, in comparison to your fellow candidates, that you’re the best fit for Plano mayor?

“I believe I am the best fit for Plano mayor because I have the experience to work with board members and commissioners. For 22 years, I have had the opportunity to work with others to make our schools and city operations better. I am proud of this experience and have the endorsements of five former mayors, 18 former city council persons, three former superintendents and 13 former school members. I am also endorsed by the firefighter associations and police associations. I tell you this because these folks are the people who have made Plano great. I have worked with these people over the years to make Plano the great city it is today. I want to continue the great legacy that is the city of excellence.”

What is one thing you would like to say to the residents of Plano?

“I have been involved in the school district and the City of Plano for 22 years. I have always believed that I need to listen to all voices and be objective in every decision that I make. I will be transparent and make sure to clearly communicate the direction of the City of Plano.”