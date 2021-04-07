It’s back — The American Heart Association has rescheduled The Heart of Collin County Heart Fest for Sunday, May 2, offering a socially distanced outdoor concert by Texas County Music legend Robert Earl Keen

Sponsored by Toyota and Crest Cars, Heart Fest will also include a four-course chef tasting menu with cocktail pairings led by Lead Chef Hugh Stewart of The Crest Bistro. It will take place at Crest Cadillac/Infiniti/Volvo on State Highway 121 in Frisco.

As part of the AHA’s “Open Your Heart” appeal, attendees will bid on silent and live auction items, such as 2021 Ryder Cup tickets, a Broken Bow, an Oklahoma getaway with a personal chef, at-home chef tasting packages and a fine jewelry auction package. All funds made from the event go to cardiovascular research and local and national heart health programs.

The event’s registration and pre-concert experience will take place at 4 p.m., and the event’s program and concert will last from 7-8:30 p.m.

“As a science-based organization which cares deeply about the health of our communities, there will be adjustments to the format of Heart Fest to further ensure the safety of all those participating,” said Chris LaTurno, senior vice president of development for the Dallas Division of the AHA.

The AHA originally scheduled Heart Fest for Nov. 8, 2020, but organizers canceled it until further notice after COVID-19 cases saw a sharp increase. But just because cases are down, the rescheduled Heart Fest will still follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Each individual party of Heart Fest attendees will have a black car service transport them to watch the concert from an assigned socially distanced area, LaTurno said. Each party will have two to 10 people, and each area is spaced 18 feet apart. Food and beverages will be delivered to each designated area as well.

All attendees also must complete a COVID-19 waiver and questionnaire before entering, along with a temperature check, which will be done on guests, staff and volunteers. There will also be hand sanitizing stations, and masks must be worn and socially distancing followed if venturing outside of your party’s designated area.

“The American Heart Association is providing a socially distanced experience in Collin County to help bring awareness to the importance of monitoring and managing blood pressure,” LaTurno said.

LaTurno said “spots are selling fast” and “availability is limited.” If you would like to register, contact Joanna.May@heart.org.