With Easter this weekend, Collin County is gearing up for tons of celebratory fun! Get ready for Easter egg hunts, good food, and more outdoor community activities. Get involved in the fun and Happy Easter!

Easter Egg Drive Thru

Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for a safe, socially distanced Easter activity? Participate in this unique Easter egg drive thru experience filled with candy, Easter eggs, and fun! Get there early to be sure to get a spot in the line! Enter through the entrance off Exchange.

Allen Performing Arts Center | 300 Rivercrest Blvd., Allen

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet with the Easter Bunny with bottomless craft mimosas and carving stations! Once you finish eating, cross over the bridge to participate in the Easter egg hunt and get photos with the Easter Bunny. Reservations are limited, so send an email to info@fseventservices.com or call the office at (214)842-8921 to reserve your spot today! It is $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3-12.

8849 Carroll Circle, Frisco

Easter-Themed Ice Skating

Saturday, April 3 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Ice skate with the Easter Bunny and take part in Easter-themed activities and on-ice games this Saturday! To get a free skate rental, bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the ACO. Entry is $5 and skates are $3.

Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Rd. Ste. 1350, Allen

Easter Carnival

Saturday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Head over to the Spring Fling Eggstravaganza at Grandscape Texas’s grand opening! There will be tons of fun activities, including an egg hunt, petting zoo, caricature artist, glitter tattoos, crafts, and more. Don’t forget to bring a basket to collect your eggs at this free event!

5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Get Your Picture with the Easter Bunny

Available all weekend

Get a contactless, socially distanced photo with the Easter Bunny at Dillard’s Court at Stonebriar Centre! For tickets and timings, go to https://reservations.cherryhillprograms.com/scheduling.

Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco

Frisco Fresh Market

Easter Petting Zoo

Sunday, April 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Come visit this 35-animal miniature farm and play with mini goats, sheep, mini cows, mini horses, and more! Entry is $5 per child, cash only, but there will be an ATM on site.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!