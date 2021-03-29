After the 2020 presidential election, many across the state and country have voter fatigue. However, Collin County’s four biggest cities have major positions on the ballot for the May 1, 2021, election.

Thursday, April 1 is the last day to register to vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. The first day of in-person early voting is Monday, April 19 and ends April 27. The deadline to apply for a ballot-by-mail is Tuesday, April 20, and the last day to receive a ballot-by-mail is May 1.

But before you make your voting plan, below, you’ll find the names and positions of who you’ll see on your May ballot.

Plano

In Plano, not only is the mayor’s seat up for election, but so are Plano City Council places 2, 4, 7 and 8.

Plano’s beloved Mayor Harry LaRosiliere has been serving as mayor since 2013 and was the first African American elected to the position, according to the City of Plano’s website. Now that he has termed-out, there are three candidates with their eyes on the position.

One of those, Lily Bao, served in Place 7 on the Plano City Council. She resigned from her seat to run for mayor. Others running against her are Lydia Ortega and John Muns.

Steve Lavine will run against incumbent and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli for Place 2. Three people will run against Place 4 incumbent Kayci Prince — Vidal Quintanilla, Justin Adcock and Nassat Parveen.

Five candidates are competing for Bao’s former spot on Place 7, including Bill Lisle III, Julie Holmer, Sandeep Srivastava, Chris Robertson and David M. Smith. Place 8 incumbent Rick Smith will be competing with candidate Elisa Klein for his spot.

Plano ISD’s Board of Trustees will have Places 1, 2, 3 and 6 on the May ballot, according to Plano ISD’s website. Tammy Richards holds Place 1 currently and serves as president. However, she will not be running for re-election this year. Lauren Tyra, Shafik Ben Guesmia and Semida Voicu are the three candidates vying for the spot.

Two candidates — Dayna Oscherwitz and Ajikwaga Felli — are facing Place 2 incumbent Angela Powell. Lynn Walling is going up against Place 3 incumbent Nancy C. Humphrey.

Finally, Marilyn Loughray will face off against Place 6 incumbent and Vice President Jeri Chambers.

McKinney

In May, McKinney voters will be looking to fill McKinney City Council District 1, District 3, mayor and At Large 1. They will also be voting for places 1, 2, 3 and 7 on McKinney ISD’s Board of Trustees.

Incumbent Mayor George Fuller was elected as mayor in May 2017, are Jimmy R. Stewart and Tom Meredith, according to the City of McKinney’s website.

The District 1 seat is vacant after La’Shadion Shemwell was recalled from the position in November. Candidates for District 1 are Cris Treviño, Johnny Moore, Stan Penn and Justin Beller.

Candidates for District 3 are Vicente Torres and Dr. Gere’ Feltus. Scott Elliot held the position previously. Incumbent Charlie Philips, elected in 2017, and Brian J. Magnuson are in the running for At Large 1.

McKinney ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 incumbent Maria McKinzie will face challenger Larry Jagours to keep her spot, according to McKinney ISD’s website. For Place 2, incumbent Philip Hassler will be up against Anthony Congine.

The board’s Place 3 incumbent Kathi Livezey is up against Erwin Garcia and Chad Green. Serena Ashcroft, Joy Booth, J.B. Franze and Harvey Oaxaca will be vying for Place 7, which is at large.

Allen

Allen voters will vote for Allen City Council places 1, 3 and 5, along with places 1, 2 and 3 on the Allen ISD Board of Trustees.

On the ballot for Place 1 are Christopher Gaspard, Malcolm J. Wilkinson, Daren Meis, Nathan Polsky, Andre Hines and Dwight Burns, according to the City of Allen’s website. Because Kurt Kizer has held this office since 2012, he is unable to run again due to term limits.

Four people will be competing against incumbent Lauren Doherty for Place 3 — Joseph Jackson, Joey Herald, Dave Cornette and Kenneth Wineburg, Jr. Doherty was elected to this position in 2018.

Allen City Council Place 5 is vacant due to the resignation of Gary Caplinger. Caplinger reached his term limit but resigned from his position in February after he was indicted on two child pornography charges. Those running for the seat are Diane Martin, Dave Shafer, Philip Brewer and Edson Mureeba.

Jorge Jesus Torres is running against incumbent Sarah Mitchell, who was elected in 2018, for Place 1 on Allen ISD’s Board of Trustees, the Dallas Morning News reported. Incumbent David Noll was elected to the board in 2017 and will be up against Stacey Greer for Place 2.

Kevin Cameron, Place 3 incumbent elected in 2019, will face Deepak R. Kaithakkapuzha for his seat.

Frisco

Frisco residents will be voting for Frisco City Council Place 1 and Place 3 in May. Incumbent John Keating is facing JP Schade for Place 1. Keating was elected to the position in 2017, according to the City of Frisco’s website.

Place 3 is open this year, as the current officeholder Will Sowell has termed out. Vying for the seat are Angelia Pelham, Karen Cunningham, Jennifer White and Sai Krishna.

Places 6 and 7 on Frisco ISD’s Board of Trustees are up for election this year as well. John Classe, Place 6 incumbent, is running unopposed, according to Frisco ISD’s website.

Incumbent René Archambault, elected in 2018, will face candidate Evelyn Brooks for Place 7.