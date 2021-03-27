Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere are both excited about the same thing today — H-E-B’s are coming to Frisco and Plano.

The Frisco H-E-B will be located at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, according H-E-B’s press release. And the Plano H-E-B location will be at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Mayor Cheney announced the upcoming H-E-B today on Facebook. Cheney said in his Facebook post that the Frisco H-E-B will open in the summer of 2022. However, according to H-E-B’s press release, both stores won’t come until a little later in the fall of 2022.

“Additional details about the new stores will be shared at the groundbreakings, which are projected for this summer,” H-E-B’s release reads.

Cheney teased his followers about it around 9:30 Friday morning in a Facebook post. He said he had a “major Frisco announcement” about “one of our biggest citizen wish list items I’ve heard from you over the last decade!”

In a statement, Mayor LaRosiliere said “today is a great day for The City of Plano and our residents” in regard to the H-E-B opening in Plano. He said the Plano and Frisco locations are H-E-B’s first stores in North Texas.

“We are so proud H-E-B chose the City of Excellence to launch their ever-popular grocery concept locally,” LaRosiliere said. “This store will add to the fabric of our community and that makes us Texan and special. Welcome H-E-B!”