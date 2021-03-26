The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano is hosting its ninth annual Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion show in early April, according to a press release. However, the event will be virtual this year in light of COVID-19.

The fashion show and benefit will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. It will include patient stories, interactive virtual experiences, interviews with celebrities and designers, and a patient fashion show. Designers Valerie Garmino, Topped Hats, Izzy K By Gemelli, FERRAH, Sai Sankoh, Esé and Don Morphy will be showcased.

The event will also include pre-recorded and live content, according to the event chair Sharon Yager. Designer interviews were done in their own studios, and models were filmed at Grandscape. Pre-recorded celebrity interviews with Troy Aikman, Shelly Slater, Kellie Rasberry, Daryl Johnston, Drew Pearson and Rudy Gatlin will be shown. Patient models will be shown via footage from their parents.

“The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano believes deeply in making life better for children,” Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation, said. “The impact of their continued partnership across the years is huge. Legacy of Love provides life-changing funds that directly benefit patients and their families, while giving everyone a special glimpse of what happens at Children’s Health.”

The fashion show’s live portion will consist of a “Call to Action” segment hosted by Amy Vanderoef and Philip Pierce from a studio location. The segment is similar to a live auction to help fund an all-abilities playground at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“The event will look different this year, but will hold the same, if not more, impact from years past as we continue the tradition of Legacy of Love to raise funds and awareness for the Children’s Medical Center of Plano,” Joan Smith, president of the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano, said in the release. “We are passionate about Children’s Health’s mission to make life better for children and are honored to play a part in the process.”

Proceeds from the fashion show go directly to Children’s Medical Center Plano. The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano started in 2010 to help Children’s Medical Center Plano. Since 2010, the Women’s Auxiliary Plano Chapter has raised over $1.6 million for Children’s Health.

“The funds raised from Legacy of Love support Children’s Health by providing critical needs and lifesaving equipment for the hospital, as well as recognition for the dedicated staff and support for our patients and their families,” Yager said. “To continue our support of the community, we also chose award-winning designers that live locally this year for the fashion piece.”

Admission tickets range from $60-$600. To buy event and raffle tickets, click here.