If you’re looking to have a good laugh this weekend, Collin County has comedy shows throughout the weekend, along with plays, happy hours and much more. Whatever you’re looking to do, Collin County has plenty of things to do over this sunny weekend!

Wine Walk at Adriatica Village

Sunday, March 21 from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Spend the afternoon strolling through beautiful Adriatica with family or friends, tasting delectable wines, enjoying delicious foods, shopping, live music, free gifts, and other goodies at various village businesses.

At check in, each person receives a keepsake wine glass, a wine walk map, and 3 tokens to redeem for glasses of wine at participating wine walk restaurants.

Event tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Tickets will NOT be sold at the event.

For tickets, click here.

Watch a Comedy Showdown

Friday, March 19 from 7–8 p.m., and Saturday, March 20 from 6–7 p.m.

Called the “Funderdome,” two teams of comedians will compete in a series of improvised scenes and games to find out who is better at making the audience laugh.

Tickets are on sale for $40-$60. To get your tickets, click here.

The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. Ste. 104, McKinney

Get Inspiration for Outdoor Projects

Friday, March 19 from 2–6 p.m., Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 21 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Greater Frisco Home & Garden Show is happening all weekend to teach Dallas-Fort Worth consumers about the latest home and garden trends from hundreds of local experts. Be sure to grab a ticket if you want to find inspiration for your home and/or garden!

Admission and parking are free. You can buy a registration ticket before the event by clicking here, or get one on arrival.

Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Courtesy of Plano’s Painting with a Twist

Paint Your Moonlight Escape

Saturday, March 20 from 7–9 p.m.

Painting with a Twist is hosting a virtual painting event with a live artist, who will give attendees step-by-step instructions on making their own masterpiece.

Tickets are $30-$47 per person, and you must purchase a painting kit. To register for the event and to get a painting kit, click here. Painting kits can be picked up at Painting with a Twist in Plano — 4001 Preston Rd. Ste. 510 — on Friday.

Via Zoom

Hangout at Dueling Piano Happy Hour

Friday, March 19 from 5–8 p.m.

The Revel Patio Grill is hosting a dueling piano happy hour this Friday. The event is free, but tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so be sure to get there as early as you can!

To register ahead of the event to secure a table, click here.

The Revel Patio Grill | 9305 Preston Rd., Frisco

Go to the Baby Bash and MC Magic Concert

Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m.

Are you a fan of rap and hip-hop music? Check out the Baby Bash and MC Magic concert happening this Friday!

Tickets are still on sale, and can be purchased by clicking here. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Galaxy Event Center | 3620 W. Pioneer Dr., Irving

See ‘Something Funny Soon’

Friday, March 19, Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

The Plano House of Comedy is hosting “Something Funny Soon,” a comedy show, all weekend. Bonus — general admission tickets are only $0.10!

To see some of the best in stand-up comedy this weekend, click here to get your tickets.

The Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Dr., Plano

Watch a Local Play

Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

North Texas Performing Arts is hosting musical theater performances of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Katilyn Barnard-Wright, all weekend! Tickets are $12, and the show is perfect for all ages.

To get your tickets, click here.

Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano

Courtesy of Downtown Arlington’s website

Listen to Country Music

Friday, March 19 from 8–10 p.m.

Good news — if you’re a fan of country music, then you’re in luck this weekend! Michael Martin Murphy is coming to DFW.

If you want to hear songs from Murphy’s gold and certified platinum albums, then click here to purchase your tickets!

Arlington Music Hall | 224 N. Center St., Arlington

Recurring Things to Do

These are things to do every weekend. Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! You can use whatever materials you have, whether you prefer watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus either to-go or in person, like Uncle Zhou’s, a NYC transplant with hand-drawn noodles, or Patina Green Home and Market, the best sandwich-counter-and-antique-shop in McKinney.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.

Or, visit a local park. Check your city website for details.