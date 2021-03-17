Applications for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas’ scholarship program for 30 local high school seniors are open, according to a press release from RMHCNTX. The scholarship gives over $60,000 total to awarded students.

The annual scholarships are given to students “for their outstanding academic achievements and community involvement,” the release reads. Applications opened in January and must be submitted by April 1. To apply, click here.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must be a high school senior, younger than 21 years old, eligible to attend a two or four-year college or university with a full-course study, a legal U.S. resident and complete and submit the application by the deadline with the required documentation.

Macey Reed, CKP Communications Group account assistant, said applicants must also have a 2.7 minimum GPA and live in one of the geographic areas covered: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, DeKalb, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Rusk, Smith, Tarrant, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, Wise and Wood counties.

The documentation required consists of a transcript, current financial documents, a letter of recommendation and four essays, Reed said. The scholarship winners will be announced before June 1.

The scholarship program is funded by North Texas McDonald’s owners and operators, along with community donations. Founded in 1988, the scholarship program has given over $2.5 million total to over 1,536 high school seniors across North Texas. RMHCNTX is a non-profit that supports grassroots programs that help children’s health and well-being.

“As local business owners, it’s important we invest in the next generation of leaders in our communities,” Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board, said in the release. “We understand the importance of a college education, and the sky is the limit for these deserving students. Their futures are bright, and we can’t wait to see all they accomplish.”