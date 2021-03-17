Plano’s largest hotel, the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center, just completed $3.6 million renovations to its meeting spaces and “refreshed” ballrooms, according to a press release from the hotel.

The renovations were designed by C+TC Design Studio to pay “homage to the rich history” of Plano.

“The word Plano is Spanish for ‘flat,’ and references a landscape with vast open spaces of its bygone times,” the release reads. “The meeting space redesign highlights the transformation from raw agriculture to today’s active cityscape.”

The new meeting rooms have elevated and movable TVs, bronze mirror accents, glass entryways and multi-piece seating that can be arranged to your liking. There is also an updated grand spiral staircase leading to the pre-function corridor, along with “stunning wall art that showcases prominent local landmarks” in DFW.

When asked how the renovations were paid for, Sheena Lu of Culver Public Relations said the Marriott’s “ownership group is managing the funding.”

There will not be restrictions on how many people are allowed in the meeting spaces due to COVID-19, Lu said. However, masks are still required by the Marriott, and they are encouraging social distancing.

“But if a group wants to fill the space, we will allow it,” Lu said.

To book a guestroom at the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center, click here. To reserve a meeting space, reach out to Katie O’Campo at 469-443-9532.

“The newly renovated space puts us on the map in North Texas as a true state-of-the-art meeting destination,” Jason Sojka, area sales leader of Marriott Dallas/Plano at Legacy Town Center, said in the release. “The ability to continue the hotel’s long-standing reputation of outstanding customer service in this beautiful setting positions the hotel well moving into 2021 and beyond.”