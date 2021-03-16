Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge have announced the newest accommodation in its award-winning family of outdoor destinations and resort properties in the Ozarks: Angler’s Lodge Hollister.

At this new Hollister location, guests enjoy being a short drive away from some of the top golf courses in the country with access to a host of Big Cedar attractions.

An escape to this Missouri gem gives travelers an opportunity to engage, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks. Your stay is part of the work of Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge to make a positive national impact on wildlife and conversation.

The convenient location of Angler’s Lodge provides easy access to the best of Big Cedar golfing: Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge, Mountain Top, and Top of the Rock.

In addition to booking tee time, guests of Angler’s Lodge in Hollister will also be able to connect to the outdoors at Big Cedar Lodge with other premier amenities.

These amenities include Fun Mountain with full-service marinas on Table Rock Lake; Dogwood Canyon Nature Park; Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, home to the Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail; Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, and marquee dining options.

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY – PRIZE DETAILS:

Two-night stay at Angler’s Lodge Hollister, Missouri (Blackout dates apply) Two rounds of Golf at choice of Big Cedar Golf Course (excluding Payne’s Valley) $50 Dining Voucher (excluding alcoholic beverages) Two tickets to the Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail and Ancient Ozarks National History Museum

RESERVATIONS, QUESTIONS, & GENERAL INFORMATION

anglerslodge@basspro.com

(855) 225-6734