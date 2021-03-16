’80s fashion is coming alive at the Galleria Dallas’ new fashion exhibit, She’s Got the Look.

From now until April 3, the Galleria is hosting “some of the most fashionable faces in Dallas,” according to the press release. Curated by Ken Weber of Martini Consignment, the immersive fashion experience takes you back with multimedia displays, music from the decade, as well as 60 looks from top designers. Additionally, Galleria Dallas’ fashion exhibit includes some original costumes and accessories from shows like “Dynasty”, “Dallas”, “Hart to Hart”, and “Charlie’s Angels”.

The exhibit, located near Sephora, is free.

Check out photos from the fashion exhibit below. All photos were taken by Thomas Garza of Galleria Dallas.