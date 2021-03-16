’80s fashion is coming alive at the Galleria Dallas’ new fashion exhibit, She’s Got the Look.

From now until April 3, the Galleria is hosting “some of the most fashionable faces in Dallas,” according to the press release. Curated by Ken Weber of Martini Consignment, the immersive fashion experience takes you back with multimedia displays, music from the decade, as well as 60 looks from top designers. Additionally, Galleria Dallas’ fashion exhibit includes some original costumes and accessories from shows like “Dynasty”, “Dallas”, “Hart to Hart”, and “Charlie’s Angels”.

The exhibit, located near Sephora, is free. 

Check out photos from the fashion exhibit below. All photos were taken by Thomas Garza of Galleria Dallas.

Cocktail attire on mannequins.
Belted ensembles on mannequins.
Sculpted Mugler suit in red crepe on mannequin.
Cocktail dresses on mannequins.
Cotton polka dot ensemble designed by Cristina & Jan Barboglio.
Oscar de la Renta Ltd. Cocktail dress in blue taffeta and black lace.
Evening dresses on mannequins.
House of Chanel blue and gold striped taffeta evening dress with removable sleeves designed by Karl Lagerfeld.
Cocktail and evening dresses on mannequins.
Evening suit of beaded patchwork shantung and brocade skirt.
Prom style party dresses on mannequins.
Masquerade dress in shirred taffeta with bow decoration.
Zum Zum strapless evening dress in electric green tissue lame.
Panoramic photo of brunch, cocktail, and evening attire on mannequins.
She’s Got The Look wall display in shopping center.
She’s Got The Look boom box entrance.
Dynasty display and Passion commercial dress.
Nolan Miller gold metallic gown worn by Joan Collins for Dynasty and 1986 Emmy Awards.
Nolan Miller violet satin gown for Elizabeth Taylor in Passion perfume advertisements.
Cocktail attire on mannequins.
Joseff of Hollywood diamante crown worn in Charlie’s Angels and by Farrah Fawcett.
Toni&Guy display.
Toni&Guy styled wig on mannequin.
Betsey Johnson striped knit top, Lee Jeans cutoff shorts.
Vintage black lace and satin girdle, tie dyed fringe skirt.
Pinstripe wool tailcoat, David Cline adorned button-up, Gianni Versace pleated slacks.
Betsey Johnson 2 piece holiday dress.
Printed tracksuit, Reebok Princess tennis shoe.
80s albums, concert tickets and memorabilia.
Jewelry from designers including Gianni Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

Bailey Lewis

Bailey Lewis is a freelance journalist based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She recently graduated from the University of Oklahoma and served as the news editor and enterprise editor of the OU Daily. Previously,...