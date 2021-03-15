A 26-year-old Frisco Black man died while in custody for a misdemeanor marijuana charge at the Collin County Detention Facility, according to a press release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin David Scott III died on Sunday, March 14. The Allen Police Department arrested Scott earlier Sunday and transported him to the county jail. Nick Bristow, Collin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Scott was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal investigation “as a matter of policy,” according to the release.

Skinner referred the incident to the Texas Rangers, who will be investigating Scott’s death.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information while the Texas Rangers are investigating,” the release reads.

This story will be updated as more information about the death of Marvin David Scott III becomes available.