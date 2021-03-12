In preparation for St. Patrick’s Day, Collin County is decking itself out in green and hitting the town. Don your top hats and celebrate the luckiest day of the year with shamrocks, beer walks, and corned beef. Don’t forget to wear green and celebrate St. Paddy’s this weekend in Collin County.

Holy Grail Pub’s St. Paddy’s Weekend

March 12, 5:30 p.m. – March 17, 11:30 p.m.

Holy Grail Pub has prepared five days of Irish food and beer tappings all weekend over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. (The Holy Grail Pub has been winning Best bar food awards every year since 2011, so don’t miss out on celebrating the flavors of Ireland.)

Friday through Wednesday, the pub will serve corned beef, Irish coddle stew, bangers and boxties (potato pancakes), and Jameson apple bread pudding.

Additionally, in the mornings Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, they’ve got Guinness Stout with whisky syrup and Bailey’s whipped cream.

8240 Preston Rd. #150, Plano | holygrailpub.com

Courtesy of Hub Streat’s Facebook

Hub Streat’s St. Patrick’s Beer Tasting and Walk

Saturday, March 13 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Not far from downtown Plano, Hub Streat will celebrate St. Paddy’s with 10 different beers, three different Irish Whiskies, giveaways, and and an interactive tasting list. Leave at the end with your own tasting glass and swag bag.

To maintain social distancing, Hub Streat asks participants to reserve their spot in one of three available time slots. Each time slot is about two hours. They also ask guests to wear masks when not tasting.

Please select a time frame in which you would like to participate in this event, we have three time slots at 2- hours each to maintain social distancing requirements. Please wear a mask when you are not beverage tasting!

Hub Streat 1212 E. 14th St., Plano | hub.st

McKinney’s St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Run and Craft Beer Walk

Saturday, March 13 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk lasts all day in Historic Downtown McKinney. The McKinney Shamrock Run 5K kicks off at TUPPS Brewery bright and early at 9 a.m. Afterward, stroll the streets and taste 20 unique craft beers including TUPPS’s green beer. There’s something fun at the socially distanced event for everyone, including live Irish music throughout the day, an outdoor vendor market, St. Paddy’s dog costume contests, delicious Irish cuisine, a St Patrick’s Day photo-booth and more.

Tickets for the McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk are $30 and a portion of proceeds benefits Hugs Cafe and McKinney Main Street.

Irish cuisine is available for pre-order. There are two delicious orders for you to choose from: Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Sandwich or the Irish Cheese & Onion Sandwich. Food Box pick-up is from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Celt booth located at the outdoor vendor market located at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park.

mckinneystpatricksday.com

Courtesy of Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall St. Paddy’s Day Party

March 13, 1 p.m.

Legacy Hall is the lucky place to be with green beer at over five bars, Tullamore Irish whiskey specials, and live music. Their drinks include Irish Mules or Irish Coffee, and they also have Dew and Brew Buckets—to be shared among friends—shots of Tullamore Irish whiskey around a cool bucket of beer.

Their music line up includes performances from The Selkie Girls, a traditional Celtic folk band, Plunk Murray, a Celtic hard folk rock band, Live 90, a ’90s party band, and a late night DJ

Dress in green and bring your friends; the event is free until 8 p.m.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | legacyfoodhall.com

3 Nations Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party

Sat, Mar 13, 12 – 11 p.m.

Enter 3 Nations’ Biertgarten, and celebrate with endless green beer on tap, food, and fun. The 3 Nations Biertgarten Grill will have all their classic food, along with a couple of fun Irish-themed menu items as well.

Plus, tune in for live music from Delimac from 1 – 4 p.m., and Razzmatazz from 7 – 10 p.m.

1033 Vandergriff Dr., Carrollton | 3nationsbrewing.com

Courtesy of Primo’s

Primo’s Uptown St. Patrick’s Day Specials

March 13

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge’s Uptown location will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with three festive drink specials and a raffle. Their St. Patrick’s Day promotions include a $4 Shot of Gold, $4 house margaritas—on the “shamrocks” and frozen—and $8 Irish Car Bombs. The restaurant will also hold a raffle for a $100 Primo’s gift card.

They’re offering a limited menu with appetizers including queso, guacamole and carne asada fries; entrees including flautas, quesadillas and enchiladas; and a special dessert: Lucky Charm Fried Ice Cream with Baileys Irish Cream caramel sauce.

The restaurant will also offer photo ops with life-size cardboard-cutout Leprechauns, a rainbow balloon arch at the entrance and DJ music throughout the day.

3309 McKinney Ave., Dallas | primosmxkitchen.com

Misc.

Third Monday Trade Days

March 12 – 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Since 1966, Over 400 vendors offer almost anything you can imagine—unique gifts, delightful home décor, trendy clothing and accessories, sporting goods, antiques and collectibles, landscaping materials, tools, and small animals along with many specialty “state fair” type food concessions. Shoppers will find plenty of all-weather parking, clean restrooms, two ATMs, an air conditioned and heated Mall building, mobility cart rental, wagon and stroller rental, and a family-friendly atmosphere including a fun playground and train ride.

4550 West University Dr., McKinney | tmtd.com

Make and Take Kolache class at Central Market

Sat., March 13 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Explore the tradition and taste of Texas Czech culture as you shape delicious, pillowy kolache dough with a variety of fillings. The menu includes shape and fill Kolache dough, fruit-filled Kolaches, cheese-filled Kolaches, and Klobasnek ( Kolache Dough filled with Sausage)

Central Market Plano | 320 Coit Rd., Plano | centralmarket.com