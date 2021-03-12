The Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced Tuesday that the AT&T Byron Nelson will host a limited number of fans at its 2021 tournament. According to a press release from AT&T Byron Nelson, the event is an annual spring tradition on the PGA TOUR that had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to follow safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all tickets will be available digitally, and masks are required for attendees unless they are “actively eating or drinking.” In addition, all attendees will be “health screened” upon arrival, and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the course and venues.

Betsy Dixon, chief media officer of Tony Fay Public Relations, said attendees “will be encouraged to socially distance when on the course and inside venues.” Officials have also increased outdoor venue space to help fans stay socially distanced.

Attendees are not required to take a COVID-19 test before the event, and they will not check temperatures as part of the health screening, according to Dixon.

The tournament will take place from May 13-16 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. Officials plan to host 10,000 fans each of the four days, and some of the complimentary tickets will be given to military members, first responders and “healthcare heroes.” To purchase tickets, click here.

“Our planning is guided with the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament as our highest priority,” Jon Drago, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament director, said in the release. “While we certainly look forward to a time when we can welcome back all our fans to the tournament, this year promises to be a great week of golf and we cannot wait.”

Over the past 53 years, AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $167 million on the PGA TOUR, making it the tour’s “most financially successful charity event.” All tournament proceeds go to the Momentous Institute, a non-profit owned by the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas that helps shape and fix children’s social-emotional health through education, therapy, and research.

Dixon said one of the main reasons the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and tournament officials decided to host the event this year, rather than cancel it again, is so they can resume raising money for the Momentous Institute.

“We are grateful to have incredible sponsors and partners who supported our efforts after the cancellation last year, allowing us to provide this necessary support,” Dixon said. “Hosting the tournament this year ensures we can continue to fund the incredible programs of Momentous Institute.”

For those who can’t attend the tournament, individuals can sign up to run along the same holes golf professionals will be competing on in May at the AT&T Byron Nelson Fairway 5K, which is presented by Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospitals, on April 24. To register, click here.

“We’re excited to safely welcome fans back to the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson,” Jeff Walter, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament chair, said in the release. “We are energized by the excitement shown by the local community and particularly the City of McKinney.”