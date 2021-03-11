When COVID-19 struck in spring 2020, Krystal Grand Los Cabos knew they would need to think outside of the box and find a way to reassure guests that their safety was the top priority. After all, the travel industry was probably one of the hardest industries hit, but like other industries, they embraced the challenge and adapted to overcome it, offering excellent service and a safe place to unwind.

At Krystal Grand Los Cabos, the team designed the rigorous Stay Safe & Clean program to ensure safety. They implemented four key checks — Posi-Check, Food Check, Room Check, and Aqua Check — to ensure safety and follow strict safety protocols such as temperature checks, assisted buffet service, social distancing, and round-the-clock sanitation.

The Stay Safe & Clean program is certified by Cristal International, a global leader in systems and services for brand quality.

“We understand the ongoing impact of the pandemic in the hospitality industry, and most importantly, the impact this will have on our guests,” says Fernando Romero, quality manager with Krystal Grand Los Cabos. “The Stay Safe & Clean program is helping us to ensure that each and every team member is complying with all the necessary measures supported by our new protocols, and assuring our guests that their welfare and safety is our top priority.”

Krystal Grand Los Cabos is ready to welcome you.

Located on a stunning beachfront on the Sea of Cortez, where the desert meets the sea, the resort is a short drive from the Cultural & Arts District of San José del Cabo, and only 15 minutes from San José del Cabo International Airport.

The view and adult pool at Krystal Grand Los Cabos.

The 429 guest rooms and suites at the resort feature comfortable amenities with chic yet inviting décor. Oceanfront suites are available for guests looking for the opportunity to step into a pool right from their terrace.

Altitude Club benefits come with extra perks including oceanfront rooms, upgraded amenities, bathrobes and slippers, private check-in and checkout, and more.

A junior suite at Krystal Grand Los Cabos.

The “More Than All Inclusive” meal plan at Krystal Grand Los Cabos includes everything a guest could want (see full list of perks below).

The next-level dining experience offers seven enticing dining options including Mexican, Asian and Italian cuisines. Five bars and lounges pour limitless cocktails and spirits in a variety of settings, including a rooftop bar for Altitude Club guests.

The lobby bar at Krystal Grand Los Cabos.

Three sparkling swimming pools — including one with a swim-up bar! — offer a refreshing oasis. Kids can enjoy a water playground with three water slides and a shallow pool, plus their own space at Kamp Krystal Kid’s Club offering kid-friendly fun in a supervised setting.

A truly grand vacation experience awaits at Krystal Grand Los Cabos.

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY – Prize details:

Complementary three-night stay in a Junior Suite Swim Out Garden View, for two people.

Complementary access to our Altitude Club Benefits.

The More Than Just An All Inclusive meal plan includes: