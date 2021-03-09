Advertisements

“A good citizen.” When one hears that phrase, they might imagine a golden standard for serving their community. Images of volunteer work like running a food drive, or writing checks for a good cause, may come to mind. One might hear that phrase as a call to action, and think about what they can do to serve the greater good of their community, their neighborhood, or their whole city.

A business can be a good citizen too. The Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) is ready to recognize such North Texas businesses that lead by example in corporate citizenship.

“Businesses play a pervasive role in the vitality of our communities,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “It’s important that we acknowledge and promote the good work businesses are doing, while also seeking a commitment for companies to collectively support their surrounding community.”

The huge changes and conversations that 2020 brought hit something of a “reset button” for so many people, shifting their community values and their priorities toward businesses who share them. The tide of social responsibility has swept over companies too, and many are learning to ask “What do we believe in, and how can we help?”

Communities Foundation of Texas has worked with more than 400 businesses to answer these important questions, develop better philanthropic footprints, and to leave greater legacies of community-engaging service that meets the “Three Pillars of Excellence” in the “Be In Good Company” model: Thriving Teams, Thriving Culture, and a Thriving Future.

Companies that want to “Be in Good Company” must show commitment to at least one program or initiative that fits each of the Three Pillars of Excellence to receive the “Be In Good Company” seal of approval. This seal stands as a symbol of good corporate citizenship in North Texas for any company that is privileged to display it.

So what can a company gain from giving back? Besides the seal of approval for proud display, being a member of the “Be in Good Company” program gives a company:

Inclusion in Communities Foundation of Texas public relations and media outreach

Distinction as a “Founding Company” for the program

Access to curated virtual thought leadership content and programming

Complimentary attendance for two employees at annual CFT for Business networking events

And much more!

“Businesses are a platform to solve social issues,” said Debra Brennan Tagg, president of Brennan Financial Services and a CFT trustee. “‘Be in Good Company’ creates a structure, a bridge, to engage this powerful force for good.”

Brennan Financial Services is one such “Founding Company” of the “Be in Good Company” program.

“To lift ourselves up, we must lift up our community,” Tagg continued. “We want to highlight the businesses of all sizes that are doing incredible things for our community, and we are committed to our membership reflecting our community, including women- and minority-owned businesses.”

Jan Rugg, coordinating manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, said that they are thrilled to be in league with CFT’s “Be In Good Company” is part of Atmos’ “Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities” initiative.

Join these companies who have pledged to “Be in Good Company” so that CFT can shine a spotlight on all the good you’re doing in our community (deadline is March 15, 2021):

American Airlines Marsh & McLennan Agency Arcosa Montgomery Capital Advisers Asava Consulting, Inc. NectarOM Atmos Energy NETSCOUT Axxess North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce B-TRNSFRMD Pecan Grove Farms & Nursery Badmus & Associates RealCom Solutions Bank of Texas Risch Results BFS Advisory Group SFMG Wealth Advisors Bioworld Merchandising, Inc. Shields Legal Group Capital One Services, Inc. Shiftsmart CONTI Organization Stewart Law Group PLLC Cyber Group Sunwest Communications The Dallas Morning News Sutton Frost Cary LLP Deloitte Texadia Systems D CEO Magazine / D Magazine Texas Capital Bank DHD Films Texas Health Resources EO Dallas Thompson & Knight, LLP Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Thomson Reuters Fibroid Institute Dallas TruePoint Communications Granite Properties Truist HCK2 Two Roads Consulting Hilti University of North Texas System HumCap LP Weaver Hunt Consolidated, Inc. West Monroe Partners Istation Work/REFINED Legacy Knight: Multi-Family Office Marketwave *List as of March 1, 2021

CFT welcomes companies who are serving North Texas well to apply for “Be in Good Company” membership by March 15.

So if your business or a business you know might be an excellent candidate to apply, click here to learn more about the benefits the recognition program offers, and apply today!