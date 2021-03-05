Let your creativity soar this weekend with an art class or get some entertainment with the family by watching a play or a movie! There’s a variety of outdoor and indoor activities around Collin County the next few days for family and friends to get involved in!

Watch a Slapstick Play

Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre is performing “T Bone n Weasel” by Jon Klein, a great comedy about an outlawed couple and the adventures they encounter while driving through South Carolina. To purchase tickets and to get more information, visit https://pocketsandwich.showare.com/.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 5400 E. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas

Learn How to Paint a Beautiful Landscape

Available all weekend

Have you always wanted to take an art class but don’t want others to judge your work? Painting with a Twist is offering virtual live classes so you can learn to paint in the privacy and comfort of your home! The studio provides all materials including paint, canvases, brushes, etc. Go to https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/plano for timings and tickets.

Grab a Sweet Treat

Saturday, March 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by Cupcake Gallery by Christina’s pop-up stand to purchase from a selection of sweets including St. Patrick’s Day treats!

776 Monticello Cir., Allen

Head Over to a Drive-In Movie

Saturday, March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Joe Farmer Recreation Center in Bethany Lakes Park is putting up a drive-in movie showing Trolls World Tour this Saturday! Enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car along with an In-N-Out Burger meal. Purchase a $20 ticket at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Joe Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

DIY a Framed Design of a Cherished Written Work

Saturday, March 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attend a class at AR Workshop Garland to create a beautifully framed design of a note, letter, recipe, or any paper you’d love to have framed! Preserve something to decorate your home with or give someone a thoughtful gift of a shared connection. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.arworkshop.com/event.

AR Workshop Garland | 3003 President George Bush Turnpike Ste. 600, Garland

Try Your Hand at Pottery

Saturday, March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Take advantage of Pipe & Palette’s Open Studio Pottery where you can walk in and have your piece glazed in-studio (no fire time)! To get tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-studio-pottery-tickets.

Pipe & Palette | 2601 Preston Rd., Ste. 1008, Frisco

Courtesy of Charcuterie Board

Make and Take a Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Saturday, March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Do you love aesthetically pleasing charcuterie boards? If so, join Central Market Plano in a class where you’ll learn how to present a board from experts! Make your own board to take home with you while sipping on a glass of wine. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-take-a-cheese-charcuterie-board-tickets.

Central Market Plano | 320 Coit Rd., Plano

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.