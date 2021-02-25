This weekend is full of new food experiences! If you have a sweet tooth, get some discounted froyo or indulge on Girl Scout cookies. For savory food lovers, sample a new taco restaurant or enjoy a Texas-themed brunch. Both kids’ and adults’ taste buds are sure to be satisfied this weekend!

Try Out a Brand-New Restaurant

From 11 a.m. Friday, February 26 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28

Head over to Burnt Bbq & Tacos, a to-go business, for their grand opening event! There will be delicious food, spirits, and a giveaway! Every customer will automatically be entered into the giveaway.

Burnt Bbq & Tacos | 2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Enjoy a True Farm-to-Market Experience

Saturday, February 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lavon Farms is hosting a farm-to-market event on their 200 acre dairy farm where local farmers will be selling their produce and goods. Also shop Lavon Farms curated dairy products made from milk from their award-winning cows. Lavon Farms requests that pets are not brought to this event.

Lavon Farms | 3721 Jupiter Rd., Plano

Calling all Girl Scout Cookie Connoisseurs

Saturday, February 27 at 12 p.m.

If you love Girl Scout cookies, Flying Saucer Cypress Waters is serving a Girl Scout cookie flight with four different cookies paired with a beer brewed in-house. For bingo lovers, stay until 2 p.m. to play some free bingo! You can also purchase your own Girl Scout cookies to take home with you.

Flying Saucer Cypress Waters | 3111 Olympus Blvd., Dallas

Stock Up on Your Essential Meats

Available all weekend

Essential Foods is offering a great deal of 20 frozen ribeye steaks for just $30! They will also be selling chicken, pork, and seafood. All meat is individually packaged, vacuum sealed, and ready to be put in your freezer! Visit facebook.com/events to learn about special offers, giveaways, and timings.

The Shops at Willow Bend

Take a Look at the DMA’s Exciting Limited-Time Exhibitions

The Dallas Museum of Art currently has multiple unique exhibitions, encompassing contemporary art, architecture, textiles and fabrics, and Islamic art. Either admire these exhibits in person, or take a virtual tour of the museum.

The Dallas Museum of Art | 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

Treat Yourself to Some Froyo

Sunday, February 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Treat Yo Self is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with $3 cup fill ups this weekend! Celebrate the success of new businesses and create your own custom treat with a wide selection of flavors and premium toppings.

Treat Yo Self | 4141 E. Park Blvd. #102, Plano

Celebrate Texas Independence Day

Sunday, February 28 at 11 a.m.

El Patio Mex-Tex Restaurant is holding a Texas-themed brunch as well as a pop up market to celebrate Texas Independence Day! Enjoy Texan food favorites and shop around for Texan artisan handcrafted products. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for kids.

El Patio Mex-Tex Restaurant | 4400 TX-121, Lewisville

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.