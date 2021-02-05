It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off for the first time in Super Bowl history. It’s Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, an NFL record. Meanwhile, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

It’s going to be a legendary weekend either way. With Super Bowl watch parties, food to-go, even a few activities to entertain the kids, there are plenty of things to do this Super Bowl weekend.

The Revel’s Super Bowl Party

Feb 7

The Revel’s Super Bowl party has everything: 30 TVs, Happy Hour all day long, a full-service patio bar with heaters, wings, cheese curds, and nachos. The best way to get a table is to reserve your place ahead of time.

Courtesy of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Game Day Spread

Feb 6, 7

Take your tailgate to the next level with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. This weekend only, Fuzzy’s will offer guests complimentary guacamole with any purchase of a Taco Family Meal or Chips and Queso Party Tray. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s famous Baja-inspired family meals are perfect for any watch party, with your choice of meat, sides, fixings and more. That’s before you get to the Chips and Queso Party Tray.

For orders placed online or through the app, please use code SUPERGUAC at checkout.

Place your order online at FuzzysTacoShop.com or by contacting your local shop by phone.

Scout’s Grand Reopening an Super Bowl Party

Feb 7 | 4:30 p.m.

Scout, a restaurant at The Statler Hotel is hosting their grand reopening with a Super Bowl party, promising an exclusive menu of food and drink specials, group seating, arcade games, and access to more than 10 TVs, including a 150-inch projector screen.

Scout’s Grand Reopening an Super Bowl Party

Feb 7 | 4:30 p.m.

Scout, a restaurant at The Statler Hotel is hosting their grand reopening with a Super Bowl party, promising an exclusive menu of food and drink specials, group seating, arcade games, and access to more than 10 TVs, including a 150-inch projector screen.

Grab some roasted poblano queso and green chili chicken taquitos, and $18 pitchers of beer. Families are welcome to enjoy the arcade games and bowling lanes. Best of all, Scout offers a mix of large tables and lounge seating, and each group with a reservation gets its table from 4:30 p.m. to close.

Legacy Hall’s Watch Party

Feb 7

Legacy Hall’s 24-foot LED screen should make you feel like you’re actually at the Super Bowl. Plus, Legacy Hall has 20 different food options, plus three different species of nachos. You can take your pick from Brisket Nachos from Brisket Love, Nacho Fries from Son of A Butcher, and Loaded Nachos from Degenhardt’s Brat Haus. Plus, grab a craft beer bucket or pitcher from the Box Garden bar.

All other general admission seating is available on a first come, first served basis inside the Hall.

Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Cater Your Tailgate with Bulla Gastrobar

Feb 7

Bulla Gastrobar specializes in Spanish-style tapas, ideal for elevating any Super Bowl party, or dining in.

On Super Bowl Sunday only, treat yourself to Bulla Gastrobar’s Super Bowl To-Go Special with options like montaditos, brisket with tomato marmalade, Croqueta de Jamón: Serrano ham croquettes and fig jelly, and Margarita Flatbread. Plus, add a pitcher of red sangria.

Family Events

Okay, the Super Bowl might not be for everyone. Here are a few unrelated events for all those non-sports fans.

Dark Tower Escape Game

Anytime

Dark Tower is a virtual escape game that can be played at home. You and your group of fellow wizards must stop a dark sorcerer from completing his ritual in an hour’s time. It’s an online blend of traditional escape room puzzles, plus interactive theatrical elements in an online format. Book a private game with a facilitator who can run the adventure.

Get Lost in Digi Land

Feb 5, 6

Coppell Arts Center hosts guests for a touch-free digital game room. Created with gesture tracking technology, Digi Land features interactive surface games, a selfie station, Draw Alive, and even a kinetic energy art wall called Quantum Space. Because it’s a contactless experience, it’s a fun, safe space for any family looking for a creative escape.

Each ticketed time slot is one hour.

NTPA presents: The Wizard of Oz

Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m. | Feb. 6, 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. | Feb. 7, 2:15 p.m.

At the Willow Bend Center of the Arts, North Texas Performing Arts presents their special 30th Anniversary production of The Wizard of Oz. It’s a special celebration not just of one of the most famous stories of our time, but of NTPA’s 30 years enriching the North Texas community.

NTPA’s production has adapted to the pandemic with safety measures to ensure the safety of performers and audience members, and there are tickets available for online viewing.

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! You can use whatever materials you have, whether you prefer watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus either to-go or in person, like Uncle Zhou’s, a NYC transplant with hand-drawn noodles, or Patina Green Home and Market, the best sandwich-counter-and-antique-shop in McKinney.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.

Or, visit a local park. Check your city website for details.