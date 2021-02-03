Chineye Jones was “vibrant, with a loving contagious smile” her friends recall on a GoFundMe page set up shortly after Chineye was murdered Friday night in Frisco. At 17 years old, she loved animals and art, and was known to weave poetry in secret. She was set to graduate from high school in May. She aspired to open many businesses, including a clothing line, or a chain of hotels, or movie theaters.

“Her existence validated the idea anything is possible,” her friends wrote on GoFundMe.

A man with a gun changed all of that Friday evening. Frisco police discovered Chineye with multiple gunshot wounds at the Stewart Creek Apartments in 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mom, Racquel Wooten, created a GoFundMe page to help cover her daughter’s funeral costs. They have raised about $4,500 of the $10,000 they need.

“Why lord why why why they took my baby,” Wooten wrote in a Facebook post Jan. 30 that included photos.

Diamond LaBiche, a friend of Chineye’s, was one of two organizers of another GoFundMe page for Chineye. She wrote in a Facebook post Sunday night to instead “navigate donations to Wooten’s GoFundMe for a more organized way of helping them.”

Wooten also asked people in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon to only donate to the GoFundMe page being organized by her.

“My daughter Chineye was a beautiful smart talented busy child, that was [gunned] down Friday, January 29 @ 7:30 p.m.,” Wooten wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She was 17, about turn 18 in a few months and was about to graduate in May.”

In the original GoFundMe page, organized by LaBiche and Trinity Brumfield, they wrote that Chineye was “senselessly, maliciously, and quickly” taken from them “due to a fatal [gunshot wound] to the chest.”

LaBiche wrote in a separate Facebook post Sunday, which included pictures of the two, that they spent “damn near every day together,” and Chineye was, “my truest love, my friend, my safe place, my partner, my wife to be.”

“I love you endlessly, unconditionally, anyway, always and forever, now and then, in this life and the next,” LaBiche wrote in the post. “I am so completely in love with you, with the life we planned, with the time we had. Nothing and no one will ever be you.”

Frisco resident Artis Ray Martin, 19, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing bodily injury. Martin is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

Artis Ray Martin

Another unidentified man was also found with gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital. His condition is still unknown to the media. Frisco police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that those involved knew each other.

Chineye’s father, Clarence Jones, said he talked to his daughter every day. But the day she was killed just so happened to be the one day he didn’t get a chance to call her.

“I called her every day,” Clarence said. “And it just so happened that that one day was the only day I didn’t talk to her. I’m having a hard time processing this… this thing that happened.”

When Clarence and his ex-wife split up, he moved to St. Louis, Missouri. The last time Clarence saw his daughter was in November when his dad died, and his ex-wife brought his children to St. Louis for the memorial service.

When he was living with his ex-wife and kids in Frisco, Clarence said he knew Martin and that Martin was Chineye’s “best friend at one point.”

“Before me and my wife split up and got divorced, he was at my house every day,” Clarence said. “He even spent the night a couple of times. I don’t know where they went wrong because I’m not there anymore. She never really talked to me about him at all.”

Clarence said his daughter made him a “better man” and that he wants people to know that she “was a sweetheart” who would do anything for anyone who needed her.

“She was just that type of person,” Clarence said.

Wooten, LaBiche and Brumfield could not be reached for comment. Story has been updated to include comments from Chineye’s father.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

To help Wooten cover Jones’ funeral costs, please donate to her GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-chineye-jones-for-any-burial-s.