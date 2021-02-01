A Friday night shooting left a Frisco high school student dead and another unidentified adult male injured, Frisco police reported in a Sunday morning press release.

Chineye Jones, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Frisco police did not release the identify of the adult male.

Artis Ray Martin, a 19-year-old Frisco resident, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, and aggravated assault causing bodily injury, a second degree felony. He is being held at the Collin County jail. His bond is $150,000.

Frisco police didn’t release much information over the weekend. In the Sunday morning press release, they offered a few details about the crime and the names of the victim and suspect. Here’s what we’ve been able to gather so far:

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco police responded to a 911 call at Stewart Creek Apartments in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway. Upon arrival, they found 17-year-old Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. They pronounced her dead at the scene.

An unidentified adult male was also suffering from gunshot wound(s). Frisco Fire & Rescue transported him to an area hospital where he remains.

Frisco police officers quickly located the suspect, Martin, and charged him with two felonies. The press release didn’t indicate where they located him or how long after the shooting. But they claim the incident was an isolated one.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

Local Profile will update the story as more information becomes available.