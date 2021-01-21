This weekend has a myriad of family-friendly activities, from virtual cooking classes to art festivals and craft markets! Whether you want to get out of the house or stay indoors, you’ll definitely find something fun to do this weekend.

Plan your Valentine’s Day with a Decadent Meal

Okay, we’re a little early on this one. But it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Enjoy Cru’s gourmet 4-course prix fixe dinner or brunch with $2 mimosas and bellinis on Valentine’s Day weekend! If you prefer to spend the day in the comfort of your own home, take home a special to go meal for 2. For more information, go to cruwinebar.com.

For a romantic epicurean meal, you can also join Princi Italia for a 3-course dinner, brunch with $2 mimosas, or a special to go order for 2! Visit princiitalia.com for more details.

Help Support Struggling Members in Your Community

Thursday, January 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Texas Women’s Foundation is holding an event in their Virtual Viewpoints series that focuses on housing. Join the Zoom to hear about the challenges women face when securing safe housing and find out how you can help! Register at txwf.co/page.

Take a Virtual Cooking Class

Saturday, January 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join Eataly Dallas for a cooking class you can take in your sweatpants! Learn how to make Southern Fresh Pasta with Eataly ingredients from your own kitchen. To learn more and register, visit eataly.com/us_en.

Calling All Kids for Their Very Own Baking Class

Saturday, January 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Yellibelly Chocolates is teaching kids how to make hot cocoa bombs at home! All ingredients and materials will be provided to you, just have your baking skills handy! Go to eventbrite.com/e/kids-create-hot-cocoa-bombs for tickets and more information.

Try a Caribbean Brunch Buffet and Listen to Live Music

Sunday, January 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Treat yourself with this indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet! Sample the Caribbean-style cuisine, featuring jerk chicken, pepper steak, plantains, fresh fruit curry chicken, and much more. Take advantage of the $2 mimosa deal and listen to the live reggae band and DJs! Find more information and tickets at eventbrite.com/e/reggae-brunch-buffet.

Heroes Lounge | 3094 N. Stemmons Fwy., Dallas

Purchase Local Goods at Downtown Carrollton’s Farm Stand

Available all weekend from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Browse the fresh produce selection along with artisan foods and antique collectibles at a farm stand hosted by A Peek in the Attic!

A Peek in the Attic | 1002 4th Ave., Carrollton

Try Your Hand at Birding

Saturday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Learn more about birds and how to look for them with Birdie and the Bird Crew at Wild Birds Unlimited! Find out about binoculars, resource guide books, feeders, and much more to make for a great birding experience. This event is free, but seating is limited. Call 972-472-2022 to RSVP today!

Wild Bird Unlimited | 3001 S. Hardin Blvd. St. 106, McKinney

ONEderWORLD Art Festival

From 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 24

Head to the Lewisville Music City Mall to watch arts performances, check out a themed lounge, and participate in a workshop! Enjoy flow arts, dance, yoga, meditation, body art, and many more activities with your whole family. Join community members in supporting local artists and celebrate the new age renaissance! For tickets, visit onederworld.ticketspice.com/onederworld-art-festival.

Music City Mall Lewisville | 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy., Lewisville

Support Artisans at The Boardwalk Local Market

Sunday, January 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Tent Markets is holding a limited time local food and craft market at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, so give it a visit before it’s gone!

The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 State Hwy. 121, Plano

Recurring Things To Do

Sip and stroll across The Boardwalk at Granite Park with their to-go alcohol this month! Stop at Blue Mesa Grill for a takeout family pack of tacos and enchiladas or Biscuit Bar to try the new country fried steak biscuit.

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

Go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit includes a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.