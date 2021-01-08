During the pandemic, everyone’s been relying on takeout and curbside carryout. It’s bound to be getting a little stale by now. Additionally, all local restaurants have been strapped during the pandemic, and can use all the support they can get.

In the spirit of craving great food and recognizing greatness, we’ve compiled some of the most interesting and exceptional restaurants in the Plano area. For dinner tonight, order something a little more off-the-beaten path. The following restaurants offer something more than the average, either a flavor no one else has, or simply, an especially good experience. These are some of the best takeout restaurants in Plano for out-of-the-box meals.

The Latin Pig

Colorful, unassuming, The Latin Pig is a strip-mall cafe with a menu of Cuban and Puerto Rican family recipes. It’s got options for the whole family, like crispy fried pork with crackling skin served with tostones, to shredded brisket sandwiches, and green plantains.

3131 Custer Rd. #165, Plano | 972.985.9760 | thelatinpig.com

Lucky City meal | Stephanie Tan

Lucky City

A hole-in-the-wall in central Plano, Lucky City is a one of a kind. Not only do they offer a mixture of Cantonese barbecue, and Hong-Kong street food, the portions are huge, and prices are not. Lucky City has been an expert in takeout even before the pandemic.

3215 Independence Pkwy., Plano | 972.985.7656 | facebook.com/luckycityplanotx

Padma’s Kitchen

Padma’s Kitchen is a take away only joint with a rotating menu of affordable specials throughout the week. Portions are huge and full of flavor, only available for dinner on select nights. An order of chicken biryani or shrimp pulav is enough to feed a family.

930 W. Parker Rd. #420, Plano | 972.804.5296

By Cori Baker

Sixty Vines

During the pandemic, Sixty Vines has offered a variety of pick-up and takeout specials. Enjoy fresh and healthy food such as crispy zucchini, and a phenomenal brunch menu, all at your kitchen table.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.620.8463 | sixtyvines.com

Sichuan Folk

This unique Sichuan restaurant has over 200 authentic recipes. From hot pot to some of the spiciest dumplings in town, Sichuan Folk offers exactly the kind of comfort food you need on a cloudy winter day.

1201 E. Parker Rd., Plano | 972.516.8627 | szechuanfolk.com

Courtesy of Amorino Gelato

Amorino Gelato

This Italian gelato shop has adapted to quarantine with pints of gelato available for delivery. Get two flavors in a pint, and maybe a side of macarons, and have a perfect end to any meal.

7700 Windrose Ave. G157, Plano | 972.943.8534 | amorino.com

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Wu Wei Din wins points both for sanitary pandemic practices, and traditional Taiwanese food that always hits the spot. This simple, family-owned restaurant specializes in noodle soup and handmade wontons.

2909 W. 15th St., Plano | 972.985.1688 | wuweidinchinesecuisine.com

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

Regarded as the best fishmonger in the area, Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill also serves sandwiches, lobster rolls and simple catch in a seafood market. Everything is flown in fresh daily. Just note that all takeout orders from their dine-in menu must be made by calling the restaurant directly.

4017 Preston Rd., #530, Plano | 972.473.2722 | seabreezefish.com

Crispy Tots and Local Egg | Courtesy of Velvet Taco Facebook

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco’s newest location at Park and Preston offers tacos with global flavor inspirations. Plus, if you order ahead, you can use the drive through line, reserved only for pick-up, and be in and out with your red curry queso in a matter of seconds (and maybe with a backdoor chicken).

5013 W. Park Blvd., Plano | 469.825.0099 | velvettaco.com

Secret Recipe

An Asian fusion restaurant with Malaysian and Singaporean influences. Secret Recipe has so much on its menu that it would take about a year to work your way through it. They’ve got a little of what everyone has, and plenty that no one else offers.

2304 Coit Rd., Plano | 972.519.0001 | plano.secretrecipetx.com