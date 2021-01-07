McKinney resident Stacy Barney was someone who always took time out of her day to wave and smile at her neighbors. Friends and neighbors who knew her describe her as someone who was fun, positive and, more importantly, generous. She was always donating her time at her children’s schools.

“She adored her kids,” wrote one friend on Barney’s GoFundMe page. “They were [her] heart and her world along with her husband. The whole family was missed when they moved away from Michigan.”

Barney’s life came to a tragic end early Sunday morning when her 15-year-old son allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old mother inside the family’s home on Donelson Drive in McKinney. She died due to the assault, according to McKinney police.

Authorities did not release the 15-year-old’s name on Sunday.

McKinney police started its investigation shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when the 15-year-old’s father called the police.

They began searching for him nearby the family’s home, but they didn’t go unnoticed. Posts about their search began appearing on Facebook. People reported seeing at least one police helicopter flying overhead. Others claimed they saw multiple police units in the neighborhood, which is located in west McKinney near North Custer Road and Virginia Parkway.

McKinney police investigators took the 15-year-old into custody nearby the family’s home.

In a Sunday afternoon press release, McKinney police said its investigators viewed surveillance camera footage that allegedly showed him assaulting his mother. They haven’t released any additional information.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” McKinney police said.

People close to the family published a GoFundMe to raise money for the Barney family. The fundraising calls for money to help the family with their current living situation as well as to help cover funeral costs. As of this writing, about $12,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised.

“I donated because I love this family,” wrote a family friend on the GoFundMe page. “We will always be there to help.”





