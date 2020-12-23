On Wednesday morning, Pastor Fred Thomas of McKinney passed away after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was 46.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of my father Pastor Fred Thomas,” his son shared in a Dec. 23 Facebook post. “This was not our will or desire, but it is the will of God in which we accept. Please pray for my family and I as we go through this trying time of loss. All will be well and we will make it through this as he would have wanted us to. Arrangements will be announced.”

He’d been battling COVID-19 since early December. Two days after he tested positive, he was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma.

As word spread online, his fans — more than 60,000 of them on social — appeared on his Facebook page, posting prayers and messages of hope. His family began posting health updates from his wife, Desiree Wyatt Thomas, on his Facebook page.

Last week, Local Profile shared a story about Pastor Fred and his struggle with COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, more than 1,000 comments appeared on Pastor Fred’s son’s post about his father’s death. Fans and loved ones began sharing their condolences.

“I just have no words. I’m praying for the family and all who knew him,” wrote one. “This is too much. May one of the funniest men known to man Rest in Peace. We love you, Pastor Fred. Our hearts are broken.”