This weekend has some great festive events in store: watch a live show, stay at a decoration-filled hotel, see Santa, or make some new friends! There are activities for everyone in the family to have fun this winter.

Watch a Live Radio Play

Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre is presenting the American holiday classic, It’s A Wonderful Life. The story brings about the magic of the holiday season as five actors narrate the tale of George Bailey one Christmas Eve. The show emphasizes the value of friendship and love. For tickets and more information, visit pocketsandwichtheatre.com.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Book a Festive Stay at the Hyatt Regency

Available all weekend

Enjoy the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas’s holiday theme. The Copper & Steel Table and Bar is serving a special menu with pumpkin creme brulee, a mistletoe margarita, and more. There are several holiday activities happening near the hotel at Stonebriar Centre, Kidzania, and Frisco Square. For a special room rate of $99+tax, visit hyatt.com and use the booking code FRIS99.

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas | 2615 Preston Rd., Frisco

Participate in the City of Melissa’s Santa Run

Available all weekend starting at 6 p.m.

The Melissa Fire Department’s annual Santa Run will occur for three consecutive evenings this year. Santa Claus will be driving around neighborhoods in a Fire Department vehicle to visit kids. Visit cityofmelissa.com for Santa’s schedule.

Enjoy Your Hobbies with Friends Virtually

Available all weekend

Join a group of women in the NFGP Virtual Activity Fair while doing something you love on Zoom. Whether you like to watch movies, read books, play cards, eat out, or crafting, there is a group for you. For more information about this fun and engaging club, visit newcomerfriends.org.

Visit the Largest Free Holiday Light Display in North Texas

Available daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to get a glimpse at the wonder of Vitruvian Lights! With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. For more information and park FAQs, visit udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/.

Vitruvian Park | 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison