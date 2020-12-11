On Tuesday, the ex-head of Israel’s space program dropped a bombshell claim: President Donald Trump struck a deal with an extraterrestrial race to keep quiet about them on Twitter so they can carry out their experiments among us.

Professor Haim Eshed, 87, told Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth, “The [aliens] have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not yet ready.”

He has obviously never been to Texas.

Texas has a long history of UFO sightings. As writer Pamela Colloff pointed out in her 1969 Texas Monthly story, Close Encounters of the Lone Star Kind, Texans have been reporting UFO sightings since 1878 and reported the first one touching down here in 1897, more than fifty years before Roswell’s infamous crash landing. The cigar-shaped craft was spotted in the Midwest and then made its way to Denton, Weatherford, Corsicana, and Stephenville.

“The editor of the Stephenville newspaper claimed that the airship hovered so close to the town that he was able to yell out a request for an interview, which the extraterrestrial pilot denied,” Colloff wrote in 1969.

Site of “Alien Grave,” Aurora, TX was the site of the first American UFO crash in April 1897. | LM Photos / Shutterstock.com

More than 130 years later, Aurora, a small town about 16 miles south of Decatur, still celebrates the cigar-shaped craft circling the town, crashing into the windmill, and exploding. Town elders allegedly buried the extraterrestrial body at the cemetery. In 2018, a Dallas attorney offered $1,000 for the return of the alien’s grave marker. It had been stolen in 1972.

East Texas is known as a hotbed for UFO sightings. A man named “Larry” from Kaufman County has captured several UFOs on video and showcased them on B.J. Booth’s website UFO Casebook. “We know there are many objects that are seen, photographed, and videotaped by reputable individuals,” Booth told Channel 7 KLTV news in East Texas. “… They cannot be explained by anything that we know of, or anything that’s flying today in our skies.”

In 2014, residents in Gainesville and Austin reported seeing two different UFOs. The Austin witness claimed it was square-shaped, low-flying, with four unwavering lights, two red and two yellow. The Gainesville extraterrestrial incident involved a neighborhood of people watching as a large triangle-shaped UFO flew low over the neighborhood. “The lights were lined up horizontally, and then right before it disappeared, the lights instantly lined up vertically as if the object turned on its side and then sped away,” a witness told Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), the largest and oldest UFO nonprofit that has been investigating UFO sightings and close encounters since the late 1960s.

A few years later, a UFO sighting in Plano caught the attention of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter. “The universe brims with mysteries,” he wrote in response to the Plano teen’s tweet.

But these UFOs turned out to be the Patriot Parachute Team performing for the Texas League All-Star Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. “That happens a lot,” the team’s representative told the Dallas Morning News in late June 2017. “People think they see UFOs all the time with the pyrotechnic show.”

Nearly a year later, Collin County Sheriff deputies investigated what 911 callers in Princeton reported was a UFO with different colored lights landing in a field. They discovered a remote-controlled helicopter.

Six months later, the Houston Chronicle reported that residents in Keller spotted a cigar-shaped extraterrestrial object and recorded it. As the Texas newspaper mentioned, a similar UFO sighting was spotted in Brownsville in 2016 and El Paso in August 2018, according to the Chronicle’s Nov. 29, 2018 report.

Last year, WFAA launched an investigation after viewers spotted a UFO soaring across the sky during the weather forecast. They claimed it was a plane. Some viewers disagreed. “That was not a plane,” one viewer commented on YouTube. “Total cover up. People don’t buy into the lies.”

In August, several KXAN viewers in Austin spotted three mysterious white objects in the sky above Central Texas. KXAN claimed they were weather balloons.

In fact, so many people have allegedly seen UFOs over the years that MUFON created the UFO Stalker to track the more than 100,000 reported extraterrestrial sightings. It offers details about the sightings as well as photos and video if they are available.

The Pentagon formed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force in August to investigate UFO sightings after the military declassified and released official videos of Navy pilots interacting with UFOs between 2004 and 2014.

A few months later, Popular Mechanics reported that the task force was possibly a continuation of another U.S. government program that had been analyzing unmanned aerial vehicles in secret after losing its funding in 2012.

In October, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked President Trump if UFOs are real. He replied, “Well, I’m gonna have to check on that. I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago. I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

It was a far different stance than the one he took with ABC News George Stephanopoulos a few months earlier. “Do I believe it?” mused the president. “Not particularly.”

Shutterstock.com

In November, Professor Eshed’s tale about an alien conspiracy appeared in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth. The Jewish Post later translated it into English. Professor Eshed claimed a number of far-reaching theories that sounded like lost episodes of “Dr. Who.” He mentioned that aliens have a secret base on Mars, which the Mars Rover hasn’t discovered yet and also may explain why Elon Musk plans to send astronauts there by 2024. He argued that the U.S. government has a contract with the aliens to allow abductions and experiments in secret.

“They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers,” he said. “There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.”

He also pointed out that President Trump “was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation (a “Dr. Who” reference) was saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first.’ They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understand.”

They are obviously failing at their task.