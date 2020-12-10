As the holidays are getting closer, there are more festive activities all around Collin County. Ring in the season with light shows, performances, outdoor parties, and fairs this year. There’s tons of opportunities for some holiday fun for the whole family this weekend.

Celebrate the Holiday Season at an Outdoor Party

Saturday, December 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join in on the fun in Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa’s 5 acre outdoor space. There will be samples from great McKinney restaurants, free carriage rides, games, and more. Kids can take photos with Santa and adults can enjoy free mimosas! Attendance is free for kids under 12, $5 for adult members, and $10 for adult non-members. Most activities will be outdoors, and masks are encouraged.

Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa | 7910 Collin McKinney Pkwy., McKinney

The Dallas Galleria

Watch Galleria’s Holiday Performances

Saturday, December 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Galleria Dallas, take a look at the 95 foot tall Christmas tree as well as some special performances. Plano’s Chamberlain Ballet will be performing The Nutcracker, a winter tradition, in Forever 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., head over to the Alley for a socially distanced free concert from the DSO Concert Truck. There will be a pop up bar on the patio at The Blue Fish, and much more!

Galleria Dallas | 13350 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

Get a Walk-Through Christmas Experience

Available all weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church is presenting Journey of Lights, an immersive experience benefiting the church’s new mental health initiative. Visit the Christmas Village, featuring beautiful lighted trees and snow as well as a 30 minute light show and the peaceful Nativity at the Pond. Visit https://www.standrewumc.org to purchase a $5 ticket. All proceeds will go to St. Andrew’s mental health initiative.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church | 5801 W. Plano Pkwy., Plano

Visit the Largest Free Holiday Light Display in North Texas

Available daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to get a glimpse at the wonder of Vitruvian Lights! With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. For more information and park FAQs, visit https://www.udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/.

Vitruvian Park | 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Enjoy McKinney’s Holiday Pop-Up Carnival

Available all weekend

Historic Downtown McKinney has several fun holiday activities for kids and adults to enjoy. There will be a Christmas carousel, an art market, letters to Santa, and much more. Visit https://www.mckinneytexas.org/677/Home-for-the-Holidays for more information about event timings and prices.

Historic Downtown McKinney | 202 S. Chestnut St., McKinney