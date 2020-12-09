The holiday season is upon us, and with it a time-honored tradition: drinking copious amounts of alcohol to make your family gatherings more bearable. Though COVID-19 means you have an excuse to stay home instead of listening to your uncle question your life choices at the Christmas dinner table, no holiday is truly complete without a good drink. With that in mind, here are six local brews to help you ring in the holiday season.

Winterstellar – Armadillo Ale Works

Although most years Texans only experience a white Christmas through their Pinterest boards, this dark brown sugar ale is sure to call forth dreams of cozying up by the fire as snow drifts past frosted windows. Available November through January in cans and draft from Denton-based Armadillo Ale Works, this 7.4% malty winter warmer is sure to thaw out your cold, cold heart.

Snicker Doodle Ale — Community Beer Co.

Nothing says Christmas quite like the smell of fresh-baked cookies. Even if you can’t make it home for the holidays this year, you can embrace the fresh-out-of-oven taste with a six-pack of Community Beer’s Snicker Doodle Ale. Resplendent with warm cinnamon and vanilla, this airy 5.2% spiced brew is a nod to the perfectly baked treats that are well worth the post-New-Years regret over expanded waistlines. Ah, the sweet life.

Black is Beautiful — Denton County Brewing Company

With notes of espresso and cocoa, this mesquite-rich 9.2% Russian Imperial Stout by Denton County Brewing Company seems made for holiday indulgence. Available on-tap and to-go, the full-body brew is part of the nationwide Black is Beautiful initiative started by San-Antonio brewer Marcus Baskerville to raise awareness about racial injustice and promote equality in the brewing industry. Pair it with a flourless chocolate cake or a soft brie and you’ve got more than a decadent feel-good duo, you’ve got an experience.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Spice Amber Ale — TUPPS Brewery

If something lighter is more your thing, Ugly Sweater Holiday Spice Amber Ale is here to answer the call. A spiced beer with a balanced body, this 5.2% ABV from McKinney-based TUPPS Brewery won’t weigh you down too much to get seconds (who are we kidding, thirds). And with each can sporting a different ugly sweater design, this beer likes to party as much as you do. Available in six packs at retail locations across the DFW.

Wintervention — Peticolas Brewing Company

When it comes to versatility, Dallas-based Peticola’s Wintervention is the name of the game. With English hops and ginger, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon, this 10% dark strong winter ale is the perfect match for any holiday treat. The seasonal full-bodied beer, which features spices from local spice maker Pendery’s, is available in 16-ounce singles, 4-packs and 18-packs.

Honey Creek Apple of My Pie — Breaking Brew Meadery

OK, this isn’t technically a beer but if you’re looking to mix it up, nothing says fall like this Cyser Mead from Dallas’ own Breaking Brew Meadery. A perfect blend of mulling spices and caramel notes, this is your mom’s apple tart in a glass. With a semi-sweet complexity, the 10.5% ABV is a great match with Christmas ham, gingerbread cookies and anything cinnamon-sweet. Available at six taprooms across the DFW and for pick-up or delivery within 10 miles of the Farmer’s Branch-based meadery.