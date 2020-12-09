You may have hit that point recently or at some point in your life. The moment where you feel you find yourself emotionally and physically drained, feeling underappreciated, and overwhelmed.



You may be thinking it is just stress, but you also may be walking down the road of burnout.



And while work is the leading factor in feeling burned out, Dr. Kenleigh McMinn of Baylor Scott & White Consultants says the triggers are only increasing as sustained levels of stress find their way into all aspects of daily life.



“People can experience burnout related to what is happening globally, in the community or at home,” she says. “Especially those taking care of someone at home who has multiple needs.”

At the the 19th annual Women in Business Summit, Dr. McMinn went into even more detail on burnout, discussing the warning signs you need to look for and ways to avoid burnout on a personal and professional level

Warning Signs

The first key to avoiding burnout is being able to recognize when your stress levels are taking you down the path of becoming burned out.



“Stress is taking on too many things, not being sure when you are able to catch up, but imagining that once you complete you will be okay,” Dr. McMinn says.



Burnout, on the other hand, leads to feelings of emptiness and includes a loss of motivation, she says. “Even if you have everything under control, you still don’t feel better.”



Other warning signs include: feeling like every day is a bad day; fatigue and feeling bored, overwhelmed, or underappreciated at work; and a loss of focus at work.

Avoiding Burnout

Avoiding burnout is a process, and Dr. McMinn points out that personal prevention starts with you.



“We talk about self care, which is really important, but you also want to make sure your basic needs are met and enjoy non-work related activities,” she says. “Having that work-life balance is essential.”



Once you work through the basic principles, Dr. McMinn suggests taking a look below the surface and developing coping skills, addressing spiritual needs, and looking into the benefits of psychotherapy.

Resources

If you find yourself struggling with burnout and stress or needing someone to talk to, Dr. McMinn suggests the following resources:



Immediate Help

Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990

National Suicied Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

Find a Provider