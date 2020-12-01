Liquor stores are coming to Prosper after an uphill battle ended with a majority of voters approving two alcohol-related propositions.

Prosper voters approved the propositions Monday, allowing liquor sales and consumption within city limits and at in-dining restaurants if owners have the proper permits.

About 81 percent of the voters agreed restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol. Only 57 percent, however, agreed that liquor stores should be allowed in Prosper.

The propositions were part of a municipal election that had been postponed in May due to COVID-19. Other ballot items included several bonds, the fate of an incumbent council member, and a successor for a beloved leader.

A majority of voters approved three bonds that include new public safety and parks & rec facilities and the improvement of streets and roads.

Incumbent Place 5 council member Jeff Hodges won reelection with 66 percent of the vote, defeating his challenger Steve Thomas. Over in Place 3, Amy Bartley ran unopposed to fill the Place 3 seat of long-time councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Curry Vogelsang, Jr.

“Curry is one of those rare individuals who comes along once in a great while, bringing passion, a wealth of knowledge, incredible instincts, unvarnished honesty and above all a sense of unrestrained integrity,” Prosper Mayor Ray Smith said. “We are a better community because of his leadership. He personified the essence of servant-leadership and his contributions to the Town were tremendous.

“He continues to provide a model of servant leadership for Prosper, his church, his home, and among his many friends. I’m honored to call Curry my friend.”