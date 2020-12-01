The Chamberlain Ballet partnered with Galleria Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 23, to host “Nutcracker Sweets,” a socially-distanced benefit performance, offering ballet students the opportunity to perform during the holiday season.

The mini-performance showcased the best routines from the Nutcracker at Nordstrom Galleria Dallas. Check out the slideshow below for highlights from the event. All photos by Scot Redman and courtesy of Galleria Dallas:

CB Dancers: Annika Haynes and Avery Sifferman (foreground), Toby Mattingly, Natalie Cieleski, Ava Le and Aubrey Acker (background)
Ethan Wilson, Natalie Cieleski, Ava Le, Eva Strauser, Aubrey Acker, Lyla Titus (foreground) Isabella Damico (background)
Natalie Cieleski, Ava Le, Eva Strauser, Aubrey Acker, Addison Cunningham – Chinese cast members
Chloe Lam (Marzipan)
Ryan Kenny (Clara) and Katherine Patterson (Sugar Plum Fairy)
Katherine Patterson, Chuck Steelman, Ryan Kenny
Chloe Holliman and Emily Ciszewski
Katherine Patterson performs as The Sugar Plum Fairy
Annika Haynes and cast
Arabian Cast: Lauren Fiddes (foreground) Emily Ciszewski and Chloe Holliman (L-R back)
Ava Le, Aubrey Acker (foreground/Chinese) Georgianna Lewis (middle/Spanish) Lyla Titus, Natalie Cieleski (middle/Chinese), SarahAnn Posey and Arissa Grace McGowan (background/Spanish)
Kathy Chamberlain, Leo O’Neill Williams and Chamberlain Ballet cast
Katherine Patterson (Sugar Plum Fairy)
Georgianna Lewis, Arissa Grace McGowan and Cecilia Draper (Spanish cast members)
Kelly Gleason (Dew Drop Fairy)
Cady Johnson (Walz of Flowers)
Kelly Gleason, Chuck Steelman, Katherine Patterson
Kelly Gleason, Chuck Steelman, Kathy Chamberlain and Katherine Patterson
Ryan Kenny (Clara)

