The Chamberlain Ballet partnered with Galleria Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 23, to host “Nutcracker Sweets,” a socially-distanced benefit performance, offering ballet students the opportunity to perform during the holiday season.

The mini-performance showcased the best routines from the Nutcracker at Nordstrom Galleria Dallas. Check out the slideshow below for highlights from the event. All photos by Scot Redman and courtesy of Galleria Dallas: