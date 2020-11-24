About six months ago, Paul Judson found himself in an unthinkable situation.

Similar to thousands of North Texas families, Judson had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns. He had exhausted all his resources, and his family needed help, not only with food but also rent and electricity.

“Until you’ve been in this situation, which I’ve never been in my life, you don’t know how much it means to have an organization to help you until you go through it,” Judson says. “Frisco Family Services is one of the best.”

For more than 25 years, Frisco Family Services has been helping families in crisis by providing more than 400,000 meals each year and utilizing access to many programs that offer help so many families like Judson’s desperately need.

This Saturday, Frisco Family Services hosted a Thanksgiving meal program for families in crisis. The event took place between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Frisco Family Services Food Pantry on Dogwood Street in Frisco.

Volunteers helping load cars for Thanksgiving / Courtesy of Frisco Family Services

About 300 families participated and received boxes filled with all the makings of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers of all different ages loaded cars with boxes that contained turkey, stuffing, and all the extra trimmings. They also offered a game or a move that the whole family could enjoy.

The Thanksgiving meal was made possible by generous donations from Frisco Family Services’ community partners and supporters.

“Many families in our community are having a difficult time right now due to experiencing unforeseen crisis. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” says Nicole Bursey, executive director of Frisco Family Services. “By providing them with everything they will need to prepare a nice meal for their family on Thanksgiving, a huge burden will be lifted off their shoulders.”

If you’re interested in helping families in crisis, visit friscofamilyservices.org