A Plano woman has lost her $100,000 fake Brad Pitt lawsuit to the real Brad Pitt after a judge threw it out of court.

The Texas judge agreed with Pitt’s attorneys that you can’t blame the real Brad Pitt for an online con artist using Pitt’s name to catfish an unsuspecting Texas business woman — Kelli Christina — and taking $40,000 for series of fundraisers he never planned to attend.

Christina, on the other hand, argued in court documents that Pitt should have done more to prevent the con artist from using his name, so she sued the real actor and his nonprofit the Make It Right Foundation, which Pitt formed in 2007 to help people displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

“Brad Pitt ignored all [my problems] [for] a year and a half,” Christina told Page Six in an email. “He was contacted at Make It Right, Plan B Entertainment, his Los Angeles home and his Beverly Hills attorney in the summer of 2019. All problems [were] ignored and yet it’s his name and reputation [being used to defraud people].”

In October, Christina made local headlines after news outlets realized she had filed a complaint against Pitt and his foundation in June. She alleged that she had met Pitt online about two years ago and began sending him money with the understanding that he would make an appearance at her fundraising events. She also paid his travel expenses.

“A personal relationship began to develop … to a degree that there were discussions of marriage between the two,” Christina alleged in the complaint.

NBC5 reported that Christina released a statement on Oct. 9, claiming, “These problems and Brad Pitt entered my life in March 2018. We are in litigation for hurt, harm, and abuse toward me as a female in the last couple of years.”

She must not have seen MTV’s Catfish. Having a two-year relationship with someone and never meeting in person is the most often seen red flag on the show.

The Texas judge, who could have been a fan of the show, dismissed her lawsuit as “meritless,” according to the Nov. 13 Page Six report.