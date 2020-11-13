Thanksgiving is almost here and it might be a weird one. Some are choosing not to celebrate, to celebrate in smaller groups, to use socially-distanced measures and more.

For those looking for a safe, delicious way to celebrate, make it as stress-free as possible: pre-order a chef-made Thanksgiving meal. We are thankful for Norma’s Cafe’s Mile-High pies and Lockhart Smokehouse’s smoked turkey, for the Holy Grail’s and much, much more.

From complete meals to sides, entrees, and desserts, here are the best ways to get your Thanksgiving ordered and sorted by Monday. (Pay attention to deadlines. The sooner you order, the better.)

Pumpkin Pie | courtesy of Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Deadline: Sunday Nov. 22, 2 p.m.

This Dallas patisserie is coming North with a food truck full of pre-ordered Thanksgiving treats ready for fast and easy contactless pickup. Their essentials include pumpkin pie and apple streusel pie (available fresh or from the Freezer to Oven Collection), bourbon chocolate pecan tarts, and their macaron platters featuring the best of everything: signature macarons, cookies, and mini cupcakes.

Bisous’ food truck, Rendezvous, will be parked at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea on Wed. Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bisous-Bisous.com (choose “Rendezvous Pop Up” at checkout).

Union Bear Brewing Co.

Deadline to order is Sunday, November 22

Pre-order a Thanksgiving package from Union Bear Brewing Co. at the Boardwalk at Granite Park. Choose from a menu with sides like apple and pear salad, creamy corn with bacon, garlic smashed potatoes, and more.

Also? They’ve got cocktail kits. The sides serve 8-10 and are $25-$50 each. Cocktail kits are $30.

5880 TX-121 #101, Plano | 214.297.2337 | unionbear.com

Norma’s Cafe

Deadline: Thursday Nov. 19

Usually Norma’s hosts an annual free Thanksgiving meal for the public, but this year it has been canceled. Instead, Norma’s is partnering with charities to provide meals, and in addition, guests may pre-order and pre-purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $99.99 that feeds 8-10 people or order a la carte from any of the five Norma’s Cafe locations by Friday, November 20.

Dinners include fully cooked roasted or smoked sliced turkey breast, or whole spiral-cut glazed ham, or whole smoked turkey (serves 8-10), two quarts of dressing, one quart of giblet gravy, one quart each of mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, one dozen rolls, and a 10” pumpkin pie.

(All five cafes will close early at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.)

8300 Gaylord Pkwy. #19 | Frisco | 972.712.2233 || 605 W. 15th St., Plano | 214.440.2748 | NormasCafe.com

Lockhart Smokehouse

Deadline: Monday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m. (must pick up by Wednesday Nov. 25, 4:30 p.m.)

Seriously, what would a Texas Thanksgiving roundup be without barbecue? Lockhart traditionally has a line around the block for their pre-ordered Thanksgiving turkeys and sides. They’ve got 10-12 pound smoked turkeys, smoked prime rib and brisket, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, peach cobbler, and more.

All food will be cold and will come with heating instructions.

Lockhart Smokehouse | 1026 E. 15th St., Plano | 972.516.8900 | lockhartsmokehouse.com

Eatzi’s Thanksgiving | Courtesy of Bread & Butter Pub

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Deadline: Tuesday Nov. 24

Eatzi’s is offering a special pre-ordered Thanksgiving menu filled with guest favorites such as the Rosewood Ranch smoked Wagyu prime rib roast, a chipotle bacon glazed smoked turkey leg, broccoli rice casserole, sausage and cornbread stuffing—I could go on. Also, pie and their new cranberry white chocolate cheesecake. Pickup is between Thursday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Various locations | eatzis.com

Herd & Hearth

Deadline: Tuesday Nov. 25, 5 p.m.

Herd & Hearth at the recently reopened Westin Stonebriar is offering an in-person Thanksgiving Day meal. You can also pre-order Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day. Offerings include roasted pears and burrata with winter greens and maple bacon vinaigrette, buttermilk ancho whipped Yukon potatoes, apricot glazed ham, pumpkin tart with toasted meringue, and much more. Meals can accommodate parties of two to a dozen from $38 to $120. Orders must be placed via phone at 972.668.9792.

1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco | 972.668.9792

Courtesy of Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ

Deadline: Available Sunday, Nov. 1 – Thursday, Dec. 31. Please allow 72-hour notice when ordering.

Pre-order Thanksgiving ham, brisket, and more from Ten50 BBQ. Their menu has family-style meats, sides served by the gallon, and desserts. Go ala carte or order the full Holiday Pitmaster Package ($30 per person, 15-person minimum): includes glazed ham, smoked turkey breast, snapped green beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, rolls, and fruit cobbler.

Ten50 BBQ | 1050 N. Central Expy., Richardson | 1-855-QUE-1050, catering@ten50bbq.com | ten50bbq.com

Dickey’s Barbecue

Deadline: available throughout the holiday season

For mid-size gatherings of eight to 12, Dickey’s is also offering a new ready-to-eat Holiday Big Yellow Box which comes with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls. Available for pickup and delivery from participating Dickey’s locations, guests can enjoy these heat-and-eat options:

The Complete Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls.

The Dinner Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls.

À La Carte Menu – Order any of Dickey’s slow smoked holiday meats of savory sides individually.

Various locations | dickeys.com

Holy Grail Pub

Deadline: Order by Sunday Nov. 22

Pre-order Holy Grail’s family-sized Thanksgiving meal, featuring a 13-pound smoked turkey with spiced gravy, green beans, and jalapeno cornbread. Holy Grail’s Thanksgiving meal is available for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday. (They also are offering a limited dine-in four-course meal with fried turkey breast or pepper-crusted beef tenderloin.

8240 Preston Rd., Plano | 972.377.6633 | holygrailpub.com

Cru Thanksgiving spread | Photo By Robert Tsai

CRU Food and Wine Bar

Deadline: pick up by Nov. 25

New this year, CRU is offering delectable three-course Thanksgiving packages for pre-order, which include butternut squash bisque and Caesar salad as starters, followed by roasted turkey breast with all the fixings as an entree, and pumpkin cheesecake or Gala apple and pecan bread pudding for dessert.

Plus, order an additional wine pairing, to make it a meal to really remember.

Various locations | cruwinebar.com

Fireside Pies

Deadline to order is Friday, November 20

Indulge in Fireside Pie’s Thanksgiving To-Go Menu with modern takes on the classic Thanksgiving celebration meal. Go with a traditional turkey breast or try out the chipotle barbecued pork shoulder and enjoy a selection of Mexican-inspired side dishes. And of course, finish off your meal with a “flatbread” apple pie or a pumpkin-pecan pie with whiskey butter. The carry-out meal serves 4 to 6 people for $195.

5717 Legacy Dr. Ste. #110, Plano | 972.398.2700 | firesidepies.com

Bonus round: Sixty Vines’ Wine Country Drive-Thru

Deadline: This special is running until Dec. 31

Now for something different. Sixty Vines is transporting guests to their favorite vineyard with the launch of its Wine Country Drive-Thru. Now through Dec. 31, Sixty Vines is offering the perfect package for safe celebrating. For $50 per person, Sixty Vines will provide a bottle of wine on tap, seasonal charcuterie board, and dessert for each person. The host(s) of the party is meant to be able to deliver the holiday meal straight from Sixty Vines’ kitchen to their guest’s car. To reserve a Wine Country Drive-Thru, you must have a minimum of 20 guests per party. To make a reservation, call Sixty Vines Plano at 469.620.8463.

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | 469.620.8463 | sixtyvines.com