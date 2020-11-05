Shake off post-election day anxiety this weekend with a variety of events this weekend, from a virtual vacation to a drive-in music festival. Indulge in sweet treats and food trucks, wine for adults, and find hope in a book reading. This weekend, Collin County has a variety of fun activities for all ages.

Enjoy a Virtual Getaway

Fri., Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. | Sat., Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. | Sat., Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. | Sun., Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. | Sun., Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

Get the experience of traveling around the world through Zoom with the Dallas Children’s

Theater’s My Faraway Adventure Kit. Purchase a $70 box for your family with tools and clues to use on your 70 minute adventure “away from home.” Find tickets and reserve your spot at dct.org/adventure to enjoy this entertainment and fun-filled event.

Listen to Great Music at a Drive-In Music Festival

Fri., Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Attend a socially distanced drive-in music festival showcasing performers from all around DFW. Shop from local vendors and grab dinner from a food truck and sit back and enjoy the music. Purchase a drive-in ticket or an e-ticket to livestream the event from your home at melodyofhope.org/musicfest.

Verona Villa | 6591 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco

Get Uplifted in a New Author’s Book Reading

Sun., Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Attend a book reading and Q&A session with Robert Hasley in the sanctuary at St. Andrew

United Methodist Church. His book, Everything Is Gonna Be Alright: Devotionals for Faith and Encouragement, recounts his life experiences and inspirational messages he has to share with the world. Purchase a book to attend the event at store.inviteresources.com/product.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church Sanctuary | 5601 W. Plano Pkwy., Plano

Stroll Through the Allen Food + Wine Walk

Sat., Nov. 7 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Taste delicious wines, listen to live music, view culinary demonstrations, and shop from local businesses and artisans at the Allen Food + Wine Walk this weekend. Enjoy a relaxing day while supporting the nonprofit Treasured Vessels Foundation upon participation. Buy a $15-$30 ticket to taste wine or purchase a food + wine box at eventbrite.com/allenfoodandwinewalk.

The Village at Allen | 200 E. Stacy Rd., Allen

Support a Local Business at its Grand Opening

Fri., Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sat., Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or sell out)

Head over to Sweets on a Stick’s opening weekend event hosted by the Frisco Rail Merchants. Get the chance to win a free cake pop by being one of the first 20 people to enter their giveaway. Sweets on a Stick sells a variety of treats and will be open for holiday pre-orders. Also, starting November 16, you can book a private class!

Sweets on a Stick | 6868 Pecan St., Frisco