Over the summer, hidden under the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, humorous scandal unfolded in the culinary world over a simple menu change at local chain Torchy’s Tacos.

Torchy’s Tacos sports a huge, dangerous menu full of queso, fried avocados, and various tequila concoctions. Famously, they have always had three cheeky tacos: The Republican, The Democrat, or The Independent. Some taco aficionados might notice that earlier in the year, they removed the Republican and the Independent from the menu, leaving only the Democrat. However, certain fans took it as a political statement.

The backlash was fierce enough that Torchy’s had to respond. “The decision to remove the lowest-selling tacos from our menu, including the Republican and Independent, was part of an effort to simplify our menu during COVID-19 and help our teams during the most difficult times our industry has ever faced,” Torchy’s wrote in a June 18 Facebook post.

The Republican is being reconcepted, but in the meantime, to avoid whispers of partisanship, Torchy’s has returned The old Republican to the menu, just until the new version is perfected.

While Torchy’s offers their controversial tacos all year long, Election Day is the perfect time to enjoy one; and that’s not the only politically-themed meal in the area.

Once you cast your vote, you’ve likely built up a bit of an appetite. So why not indulge in election-themed tacos, Biden vs. Trump burgers, or half-priced sangria in DFW?

Torchy’s Tacos

The Republican | Courtesy of Torchy’s Facebook

The Democrat | Courtesy of Torchy’s Facebook

The Republican: Grilled jalapeño sausage, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.

The Democrat: Barbacoa, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions, and a lime wedge with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla.

(The Independent was a vegetarian offering with portobello mushrooms, refried black beans, corn, carrots, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and ancho aioli on a flour tortilla. It has not been resurrected. No one seems to care.)

Torchy’s Tacos | 1008 W. McDermott Dr. #600, Allen | 214.383.8226 || 1855 Dallas Pkwy. Ste. #600, Plano | 972.735.0310 | torchystacos.com

Courtesy of Rodeo Goat

Bonus: Rodeo Goat’s Warring Burgers

In celebration of the election, Rodeo Goat has produced two warring burgers, the Biden Burger and the McDonald.

The Biden burger features a blue crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe’s Crabby Sauce and lemon almond aioli.

The McDonald features two all-beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and onions on sesame seed bun.

Rodeo Goat | 641 Powell Ln., Plano | 469.409.4628 | rodeogoat.com/plano

Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar (pronounced Boo-yah) is an authentic Spanish-style tapas restaurant located in Legacy West. It’s a great place for celebrating the best life has to offer: paella, sangria, and good company.

They’re also celebrating Election Day today, with $5 Sangria. Their signature sangria features red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, and chopped oranges. It’s the perfect balm for Election Day stress.

6007 Legacy Dr. Ste. 180, Plano | 972.805.4590 | bullagastrobar.com

In addition, a few nationwide chains are also offering deals.

Boston Market: Customers can get a free slider after 9 pm ET on November 3.

Burger King: Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.

Chili’s: Election Day only, Chili’s is offering their Presidente margaritas for $5.

Jersey Mike’s: Through Grubhub, Jersey Mike’s is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day.

Krispy Kreme: Tell them you voted, or wear your sticker, and get a free glazed doughnut on Election Day.

McDonald’s: From Nov. 3 – 9, McDonald’s is giving away an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app.

P.F. Chang’s: P.F. Chang’s is offering $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.

Wendy’s: Now through Nov. 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase.

Anyway, order as you vote: with your heart.