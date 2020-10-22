As Halloween gets closer, this weekend has activities to start the party early. If you’re hoping for a chance to network with amazing female leaders in Collin County, an excuse to drink beer in downtown Plano for Oktoberfest, or a place to trick-or-treat, here are the best ways to spend your weekend in Collin County.

19th Annual Women in Business Summit

Fri. Oct 23 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Local Profile presents a one-of-a-kind virtual empowerment event featuring guest speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. With a unique duck-in, duck-out format, Women in Business can be tailored to your weekday. The event features keynote speaker Martina McIsaac, Region Head and CEO, Hilti North America.

hopin.to/events/19th-annual-women-in-business-summit

Oktoberfest Bier Walk

Sat. Oct. 24 | 12 – 7 p.m.

Grab a stein and get ready to stroll through Downtown Plano’s Oktoberfest Bier Walk. Each $30 ticket includes a tasting glass and map directing you to all of the bier tasting stations, located in multiple shops and boutiques. There will be 20 unique beers on tap and ready for tasting, and a German-inspired OktoberFEAST package is available for pre-order from Jorg’s Cafe Vienna. Click here to purchase tickets and review the social-distancing rules that apply to this event.

Downtown Plano | 1037 E. 15th St., Plano | eventbrite.com

Trick It Up Bike Ride 2020

Sat. Oct. 24

Here’s a chance to ride for fun, adventure, or the challenge in its 10th annual Trick-It-Up bike ride. Registration is required. It starts at the Farmersville Onion Shed and registered riders can partake in a beer garden, live band, breakfast snacks, and lunch are all included for registered riders.

Chaparral Trail, Farmersville | farmersvillechamber.com/chamber-news/bikeride

Beware! The Square

Sat. Oct. 24

Both young kids and their chaperones are invited to Celina to celebrate Halloween on the square. The various merchants and retailers along the square are offering free goodies, and Celina promises a haunted attraction, games, and rides, even Thriller dance lessons.

Historic Square | 142 N. Ohio St., Celina | celina-tx.gov/1120/Beware-Of-The-Square

The Art of the Pumpkin

Now until Nov. 1

Part of the Dallas Arboretum’s fall festival tradition is “The Art of the Pumpkin” featuring breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers accented by pumpkins, gourds, and squash. Plus, there’s a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, music, and more.

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas | dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/autumn-at-the-arboretum