This weekend has lots of activities in store whether you’re in the mood for shopping, meeting new people, or speaking on social issues! Ring in the new season with outdoor activities and make new connections with others virtually in Collin County this weekend.

Make New Friends at a Virtual Activity Fair

Available all weekend

The Newcomer Friends of Greater Plano is holding a free Virtual Activity Fair with a variety of activity groups available to all women in North Texas. Whether you enjoy books, movies, board games, or eating out there is a group for you! Meet new friends and find other women in the area who share your passions through the Zoom fair. For more details visit www.newcomerfriends.org.

Converse About Social Justice

Saturday, October 17 at 5 p.m.

View Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth, the second play in Idris Goodwin’s Social Justice Play Series, free of charge at https://dct.org/socialjustice/digital/. The play will be available starting Friday October 16. Then spend the evening with your family discussing prevalent social issues virtually through the Dallas Children’s Theater! Adults and kids will eventually be split up into separate discussion rooms, so try to use two separate devices. Sign up for the talkback at https://dct.org/socialjustice/digital/index.html#talkbacks.

Enjoy Fall with a Pumpkin Day

Sunday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Frisco Fresh Market for a Pumpkin Spiced “Special” Day. With an abundance of pumpkins at the market, there are several pumpkin items to try. Grab some pumpkin spice macarons, pumpkin spice croissants, pumpkin butter, and more! The market also has a petting zoo from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Courtesy of Frisco Rail District Merchants

Stroll Through an Open-Air Marketplace

Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a trip to the Rail District Outdoors’ outdoor shopping streets; park your car and walk along Main Street. Support local vendors and merchants at bakeries, boutiques, restaurants, and salons while enjoying music and entertainment.

Frisco Rail District Merchants | 8847 4th St., Frisco

Unwind at a Wine & Music Walk

Saturday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Support local businesses socially distanced at the McKinney Wine & Music Walk! Taste different wines at the shops in Downtown McKinney while listening to local musicians. There is also an outdoor market to shop at with lots of artisans and local vendors. Tickets are very limited! Purchase one for $15-$30 at https://mckinneywineandmusic.eventbrite.com.

McKinney Wine & Music Festival | 202 S. Chestnut St., McKinney