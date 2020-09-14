One gunshot victim had been walking to his vehicle when he was shot near the 100 block of Legacy Drive. He drove himself to the hospital.

The other gunshot victim was driving his black pickup when he was shot. He had to be transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Neither victim died. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, Plano police reported.

On Sunday, three people were arrested for the crimes after Plano police executed an arrest warrant. Alexander Aguirre, 26, and Trevaughn Cortez Linner, 25, were both charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Rani Bryanna Gamboa, 25, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Alexander Aguirre Trevaughn Cortez Linnear Rani Bryanna Gamboa

They were taken into custody without incident, according to the Sept. 14 press release by the Plano police.

Upon the suspects arrest, police discovered nine firearms, about $18,000 in case, and 2,000 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges for vape pens. Just having one THC cartridge is considered a felony in Texas.

In the press release, Plano police gave a shout out to the Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives who had done “outstanding work” for doing their jobs and capturing the suspects in a timely manner.

The investigation is ongoing.