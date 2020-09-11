Don’t compromise. Reside in luxury that outshines all others in the Metroplex. And enjoy it with the convenience of Legacy West in Plano, where dining & shopping are plentiful and family & friends are nearby.

This resort-style, luxury high-rise overlooks Legacy West, a master planned mixed-use development with shopping, dining, entertainment & more. Residing here means living life to the absolute fullest and indulging in the finer things—every day.

The glass tower’s architecture is a marriage of classic and contemporary, reflecting an understated elegance. Throughout, the tone is set with impeccable design. It begins in the elegant lobby living room, where warm tones of natural stone floors and wood accents complement walls of glass, custom art and a luxurious fireplace.

For condominium finishes, every detail has been meticulously considered for an experience that exceeds expectations. The space within each home exudes effortless style and boundless design possibility.

Rich, custom gourmet kitchens are the epitome of tasteful functionality. All homes are appointed with Italian cabinetry selected for quality and practicality.

Bathrooms are spa-inspired getaways where residents unwind in a gorgeous floating tub or glass-enclosed step-in shower. Beautiful marble countertops are elegantly understated and enhanced by hand-selected finishes.

Other amenities you’ll enjoy at Windrose Tower include:

• Wellness and health: Top-of-the line fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, cardio, flexibility and strength equipment

• Private massage therapy room

• Men’s and women’s steam rooms and showers

• Expansive, sun-drenched lawn for yoga, Tai Chi or outdoor activities

• Top-of-the line virtual golf simulator by GOLFZON and outdoor putting green

• Heated saltwater exercise or relaxation pool with adjoining cascading spa, gourmet summer kitchen, poolside cabanas and a cozy outdoor den with stunning fireplace and AV

• Coming soon: 1.5-acre controlled-access private park with dog area and green spaces for outdoor activities

• Two richly furnished guest suites

• The Pub with bar facilities, billiards and balcony has a convivial spirit that seems built into the rich leather and wood appointments

• The Aqua Lounge features sunset views over the lawn and provides a modern, versatile and exciting space for intimate or grand entertaining with both service and demonstration kitchens

• Lending library and living room

• Conference and business center

• Concierge staff available to assist with details that simplify life & make it more enjoyable

• 24-hour doorman and controlled building access

Live in Windrose Tower, and reside in the heart of luxury and convenience.

