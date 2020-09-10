On election day, November 3, 2020, the United States will not only be voting on presidential candidates but also many other political seats, including your local judges. While deciding who to vote for, we encourage you to take into consideration the depth of experience your sitting Collin County Republican District Judges have and the benefit that has to your community.
These eight Collin County Republican District Judges have the best knowledge and experience for Collin County’s future. They are fair, impartial and experienced.
Judge Angela Tucker
Judge Angela Tucker is a graduate of UT Austin and Dedman School of Law at SMU. She has been licensed for 23 years and has spent her entire legal career in Collin County handling cases in the three areas of law heard by her court – criminal, family, and civil. Judge Tucker has served Collin County as Judge of the 199th District Court since 2012.
Judge Andrea Bouressa
Judge Andrea Bouressa is a third-generation Aggie, with a graduate degree from
the University of North Texas and a law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.
Before taking the bench, she handled civil litigation and appellate matters at all
levels of Texas courts.
KeepJudgeBouressa.com
Judge Piper McCraw
Judge Piper McCraw was raised was raised in Plano and is a graduate of SMU and Texas Wesleyan School of Law. She has been on the bench since the court’s inception in 2015. Prior to that, she served as an Assistant District Attorney for Collin County and later in private practice. She is board certified in Family Law and Child Welfare Law.
Piper4Judge.com
Judge Lindsey Wynne
Judge Lindsey Wynne practiced family law after serving as an Assistant District
Attorney in Collin County for nearly 10 years, including several years in the family
justice and crimes against children divisions. She attended The University of
Texas in Austin for undergraduate and law school.
JudgeLindseyWynne.com
Judge Tom Nowak
Judge Tom Nowak was appointed by Governor Abbot in 2019. Judge Nowak is
Board Certified in Criminal Law and has handled thousands of cases in North
Texas as a former prosecutor and defense attorney. He also serves as a JAG officer in
the Air Force Reserves, and is a graduate of Texas A&M and Baylor Law.
VotingForTom.com
Judge Emily Miskel
Judge Emily Miskel has an engineering degree from Stanford and a law degree
from Harvard. She is Board Certified in Family Law and has served as judge of the
470th District Court since it was created in 2015.
JudgeEmily.com
Judge Andrea Thompson
Judge Andrea Thompson has served our community as District Judge and District
Clerk for Collin County. Prior to public service she had her own family law
practice. Judge Thompson attended Plano schools, and has degrees from Texas
A&M University and South Texas College of Law.
Andrea4Texas.com
Judge Ben Smith
Judge Ben Smith has presided over the 380th Judicial District Court, a general
jurisdiction trial court, since 2012. Prior to taking the bench Judge Smith owned a
general law practice and was a Collin County Assistant District Attorney, serving as
a Chief Felony Prosecutor, Chief of the Special Prosecutions and Misdemeanor
Divisions. He graduated from Boston University School of Law.
KeepJudgeSmith.com
Pol. Adv. paid for by the represented judges, not paid at taxpayers expense. No candidate listed above endorses any other candidate herein.