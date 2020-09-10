On election day, November 3, 2020, the United States will not only be voting on presidential candidates but also many other political seats, including your local judges. While deciding who to vote for, we encourage you to take into consideration the depth of experience your sitting Collin County Republican District Judges have and the benefit that has to your community.

These eight Collin County Republican District Judges have the best knowledge and experience for Collin County’s future. They are fair, impartial and experienced.

Courtesy of Judge Angela Tucker

Judge Angela Tucker

Judge Angela Tucker is a graduate of UT Austin and Dedman School of Law at SMU. She has been licensed for 23 years and has spent her entire legal career in Collin County handling cases in the three areas of law heard by her court – criminal, family, and civil. Judge Tucker has served Collin County as Judge of the 199th District Court since 2012.

Courtesy of Judge Andrea Bouressa

Judge Andrea Bouressa

Judge Andrea Bouressa is a third-generation Aggie, with a graduate degree from

the University of North Texas and a law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.

Before taking the bench, she handled civil litigation and appellate matters at all

levels of Texas courts.

KeepJudgeBouressa.com

Courtesy of Judge Piper McCraw

Judge Piper McCraw

Judge Piper McCraw was raised was raised in Plano and is a graduate of SMU and Texas Wesleyan School of Law. She has been on the bench since the court’s inception in 2015. Prior to that, she served as an Assistant District Attorney for Collin County and later in private practice. She is board certified in Family Law and Child Welfare Law.

Piper4Judge.com

Courtesy of Judge Lindsey Wynne

Judge Lindsey Wynne

Judge Lindsey Wynne practiced family law after serving as an Assistant District

Attorney in Collin County for nearly 10 years, including several years in the family

justice and crimes against children divisions. She attended The University of

Texas in Austin for undergraduate and law school.

JudgeLindseyWynne.com

Courtesy of Judge Tom Nowak

Judge Tom Nowak

Judge Tom Nowak was appointed by Governor Abbot in 2019. Judge Nowak is

Board Certified in Criminal Law and has handled thousands of cases in North

Texas as a former prosecutor and defense attorney. He also serves as a JAG officer in

the Air Force Reserves, and is a graduate of Texas A&M and Baylor Law.

VotingForTom.com

Courtesy of Judge Emily Miskel

Judge Emily Miskel

Judge Emily Miskel has an engineering degree from Stanford and a law degree

from Harvard. She is Board Certified in Family Law and has served as judge of the

470th District Court since it was created in 2015.

JudgeEmily.com

Courtesy of Judge Andrea Thompson

Judge Andrea Thompson

Judge Andrea Thompson has served our community as District Judge and District

Clerk for Collin County. Prior to public service she had her own family law

practice. Judge Thompson attended Plano schools, and has degrees from Texas

A&M University and South Texas College of Law.

Andrea4Texas.com

Courtesy of Judge Ben Smith

Judge Ben Smith

Judge Ben Smith has presided over the 380th Judicial District Court, a general

jurisdiction trial court, since 2012. Prior to taking the bench Judge Smith owned a

general law practice and was a Collin County Assistant District Attorney, serving as

a Chief Felony Prosecutor, Chief of the Special Prosecutions and Misdemeanor

Divisions. He graduated from Boston University School of Law.

KeepJudgeSmith.com

Pol. Adv. paid for by the represented judges, not paid at taxpayers expense. No candidate listed above endorses any other candidate herein.