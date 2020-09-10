Since 2012, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has existed as a beacon for life-long learners and a symbolic gateway into the Dallas Arts District. It holds 11 permanent exhibit halls on five floors of public space, a children’s museum, a state-of-the art traveling exhibition hall, and The Hoglund Foundation Theater.

After months of quarantine, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science can once again inspire the next generations of engineers, artists, philosophers, and scientists. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science reopens Saturday (Sept. 12) and Sunday (Sept. 13) with new public-health protocols, ticketing procedures, reduced hours and occupancy at no more than 25 percent.

“We have been working tirelessly to reopen, and our staff members are excited to get back to our educational mission of inspiring minds through nature and science,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “And while some areas and activities are temporarily closed, rest assured our five-level 180,000-square-foot museum offers plenty of discoveries around every corner.”

New operation hours will run from Fridays to Sundays every week for the foreseeable future, beginning on Sept. 18.

There are new limits on guest capacity: 25 percent. But we’re already used to the line around the block for Trader Joe’s.

The Perot Museum is also allowing fewer guests at a time, meaning your visit will require a little extra planning. Considering the constraints on capacity, guests should purchase timed-entry tickets in advance online. It’s the best way to make sure you get to visit at your preferred time.

When you purchase advance online tickets, all you’ve got to do is arrive at your entry time, and use the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

For most of the DFW arts and culture world, new safety standards required for reopening are old hat. The Perot Museum’s standards align with those adopted by 60 other arts and culture organizations and will include the use of face masks, social distancing, and contactless ticketing procedures.

In addition, some areas of the Museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum, The Hoglund Foundation Theater, and a number of interactive activities.

There is not yet word on what special exhibits will be coming in 2021, but in the meantime, visitors can still enjoy many of the permanent exhibits like the Discovering Life Hall, an indoor nature walk, and the Dynamic Earth Hall, an exploration of weather and the climate, which also has a nearly fully articulated mammoth fossil that was unearthed in Texas.

Check out the Perot Museum’s full rundown of its new safety standards:

Contactless entry

The Museum has established contactless ticket/phone scanners along with specific pathways for entering and exiting the building and the lobby. Physically abled guests will be directed to take escalators and stairs, since state guidelines limit the number of guests (including those with strollers) on elevators.

Health requirements

Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of one velociraptor!) will be reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).

Sanitation measures

Regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is recommended. Restrooms have been modified with hands-free door devices and plentiful paper towels. (Hand dryers will be disabled.)

Safety measures

Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and will be easily accessible at key points in the Museum. Digital and onsite signage will replace printed brochures. Highly visible, professional cleaning teams will disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms multiple times throughout the day.

Employee/Volunteer safety

All employees, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear face masks and have daily temperature checks upon entering the building. Prior to reopening, staff and volunteers will undergo extensive training regarding safety, public health and operational measures.

Members only hours

Member-only hours will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays and 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Memberships starts at $95 for two adults and $130 for a family (with children 2-17).

Hours

For opening weekend (Sept. 12-13), the Museum will open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Sept. 18, the Museum will operate from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets

Beginning today, timed-entry tickets may be purchased online and in advance at perotmuseum.org. While online ticket purchase is highly recommended, a limited number of tickets will be sold on site, based on availability. Guests can purchase tickets on site through limited self-service digital options, and a concierge will be available for special circumstances. NOTE: Tickets purchased on site may sell out or entry time might be delayed, and guests will be required to wait outdoors until their entry time.

Prices

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). General admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free.

Community Partners Program

The Community Partners program provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission. For discount details, learn more at perotmuseum.org/discounts.

Parking

The main Museum parking lot, located under Woodall Rodgers Freeway, is covered and well-lit 24 hours a day. Once you park, there is a safe crosswalk on the north side of the lot heading toward the Museum, which leads visitors up the ramp toward the main entrance.

Non-member parking in the Museum parking lot is $10 and can be purchased at the box office or upon exiting the lot.

Member parking in the Museum parking lot is $5 and must be purchased at the box office prior to leaving the building to receive the discounted rate.

Founders Circle members always receive free parking.

The Perot Museum | 2201 N. Field St., Dallas | perotmuseum.org | 214.428.5555