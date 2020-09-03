Medical City Behavioral Health McKinney opened the doors to its new $52 million facility Tuesday at Medical City McKinney, offering expanded mental healthcare for individuals age 18 and older. This healthcare includes a wide range of conditions such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders.

Previously located on the Wysong campus, the new facility allows for expanded programs and services in “one healing location.” The expansion includes 20 inpatient rehabilitation rooms and 80 adult and geriatric behavioral health patient rooms as well as a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and therapists.

“We have seen an increased need for behavioral health services since the state of the pandemic,” Ernest C. Lynch, III, FACHE, CEO of Medical City McKinney, tells Local Profile. “We’re pleased we can provide adult and geriatric patients with comprehensive inpatient services in this leading-edge facility.”

About 13.6 percent of US adults experienced serious psychological distress in April 2020, compared to 3.6 percent in 2018, according to “Psychological Distress and Loneliness Reported by US Adults in 2018 and April 2020.”

Inpatient room / Courtesy of Medical City McKinney Rehabilitation Institute

The new McKinney facility was approved by city officials in 2017 to help meet this growing need in the community. A year later, construction began on the two-story 80,000 square foot pavilion.

Besides offering behavioral services with leading-edge therapy equipment, the dedicated team is also focusing on inpatient treatment for strokes, amputations, brain injuries, cardiac rehab, trauma, neurological and spinal cord injuries, orthopedic, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s.

McKinney’s inpatient rehab unit is accredited for Primary Stroke Rehabilitation.

The new facility, Lynch says, has been designed with the patient’s overall experience in mind. There are plenty of open common areas, including a healing garden, and design elements focused on promoting healing such as natural lighting.

Courtesy of Medical City McKinney Rehabilitation Institute

Lynch points out that Medical City McKinney has also been adapting to each dynamic shift of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that they meet the needs of our patients, colleagues, and community. They’ve developed a COVI9-19 Resource Hub to provide up-to-date information for consumers.

“This expansion further exemplifies our commitment to the care and improvement of human life,” he says.

To take a virtual tour of the facility, visit Behavioral Health and Inpatient Rehabilitation.