For the last 40 years the dietary instructions from governments and other authoritative bodies have told us that saturated fat is bad because it leads to clogged arteries, heart attacks and strokes.

Americans took this message to heart and complied. Average fat consumption decreased, average blood cholesterol levels decreased but the rate of heart disease has continued to rise; the cost of its treatment has continued to rise, and, worst of all – as of 2017, 30 million Americans have diabetes, 84 million Americans have pre-diabetes, and we have an epidemic of obesity now afflicting over 93 million of the population.

“Artery Clogging” Saturated Fats (Or Not)

A meta-analysis, published in 2010 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined 21 studies with 5-23 year follow up and a total of about 347,000 individuals, concluded: “There is no significant evidence for concluding that dietary saturated fat is associated with an increased risk of CHD or CVD.”

The Women’s Health Initiative, the government’s largest and most expensive ($725 million) diet study yet, published in 2006 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed that a diet low in total fat and saturated fat had no impact in reducing heart disease and stroke rates in some 48,835 women who had adhered to the regimen for an average of 8 years.

The Nurses’ Health Study which has followed 90,000 female health professionals, once again demonstrated no reduction in heart disease or cancer from a low-fat diet.

So, What Is Cholesterol Anyway?

Cholesterol is not a deadly poison, but a substance that is crucial for all animal life.

Without enough cholesterol our body cannot fully function. In fact, it’s so important that some of the cholesterol our liver excretes is recycled by the small intestine. Every last drop counts!

It is found in the cell membrane of animal tissues and is vital for the formation and maintenance of cell walls, is necessary for the structure and integrity of the brain, is used by the liver to make bile, is a precursor to Vitamin D, is needed for creation of vital hormones, including sex hormones and steroid hormones, and has a major role in calming inflammation and repairing tissue damage.

What Can Cause Elevated Cholesterol?

Contrary to what most people think, only 25% or less of the cholesterol in our body is derived from our food. Our liver produces the vast majority of it.

A dysfunctional liver, frequent constipation, inflammation in our blood vessels, and chronic dehydration may all play a major role in increased levels of serum cholesterol.

People With High Cholesterol Live The Longest!

Fact: Cholesterol has never been clinically demonstrated to cause a single heart attack.

Fact: Many studies found that total mortality was inversely associated with either total or LDL-cholesterol, or both. This means that it is actually much better to have high than to have low cholesterol if you want to live to be very old and healthy!

Fact: For every 1 mg/dl drop in cholesterol per year, there was a 14% increase in the rise of overall mortality.

Fact: Many countries with higher average cholesterol have lower rates of heart disease.

Fact: Low serum levels are a risk factor for several types of cancer.

Fact: 25% of the body’s cholesterol is in the brain and studies have demonstrated higher rates of dementia in people with low cholesterol. Research also found a correlation between higher LDL and better memory in elderly patients.

The Bottom Line

The Lipid-Heart Hypothesis has never been proven. On the contrary, studies show that low levels of cholesterol are correlated with a higher risk of death from all causes (as well as higher risk of mental problems and several types of cancers) and high levels are linked to longevity.

The low fat, high carb diet is the worst dietary advice given to us in the last 40 years and, combined with highly toxic drugs, is most likely the main cause of our epidemics of heart disease, diabetes and obesity, just to name a few.

With the emerging evidence that exonerates cholesterol as a culprit in heart disease, we hope that many of you will research and question the dogma that it is harmful or that lowering it can be beneficial.

